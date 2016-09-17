High school football: McHenry beats Crystal Lake Central

McHENRY – McHenry ensured that tight game between evenly matched opponents most people expected never transpired Friday night at McCracken Field.

The Warriors dominated the first half behind the hot hand of quarterback Colton Klein and a defense that came up with three quick turnovers against Crystal Lake Central.

“We got off to a quick start and didn’t take our foot off the gas,” said Warriors defensive back Jack Hephner, who had a pair of interceptions. “We knew it could be a close game, but we gained momentum on offense and defense and picked it up full speed from there.”

McHenry was in control at halftime, then added two more third-quarter scores on its way to a 39-21 victory in their 39-21 Fox Valley Conference victory.

Klein led the Warriors (3-1 overall, 2-1 FVC) with 10 of 16 passing for 248 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Gio Purpura ran for 96 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 74-yard scoring pass.

“We came out running at first and weren’t able to do that as well,” Klein said. “We settled in and got comfortable as a passing team and took it into second gear. The offensive line was outstanding and the receivers were outstanding. They made my job easy.”

McHenry, which has not made the playoffs since 2007, helped its playoff chances immensely with the victory. Klein hit Purpura and Patrick Breisch for second-quarter touchdowns and a 25-7 halftime lead.

“Our offense certainly can be explosive. We’re hard to defend,” Warriors coach Nat Zunkel said. “Colton did a real nice job. He has so much poise and really led us with a lot of positivity to put 39 points on the board.”

The Tigers (2-2, 1-2) had a rough start when quarterback Jake Staples had a pass tipped that Hephner picked off at the Central 41 and returned to the 10. McHenry settled for a field goal there. It was the first of three turnovers in the first 8 minutes for Central.

“We didn’t hold onto the football,” Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin said. “They came out with energy and I’m not sure we matched their energy. It was mistakes, us not making enough plays while they were making plays.”

Central’s Luke Brotan scored on a 14-yard run to make it 10-7 early in the second quarter, but McHenry scored twice more before halftime.

The Warriors’ defense made it tough on Staples, who finished with 15 of 35 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns, both in the fourth quarter.

“We were changing some three-man fronts and doing some different things,” Zunkel said. “We had good pressure. Staples is a really good player and we got good pressure and made things hard for him defensively.”

There still are five remaining games, but the Warriors are ready to end their playoff drought.

“If it’s any year, it could be this year,” Hephner said. “We all believe that. Everyone in our stands believes that.”

UNSUNG HERO

Colton Folliard

McHenry, Senior, Linebacker

Folliard had one sack and several pressures of Crystal Lake Central quarterback Jake Staples as the Warriors’ defense was instrumental in building a 39-7 lead. He also caught a 2-point conversion pass from Patrick Breisch on a broken extra-point play.

AND ANOTHER THING...

The last time McHenry started 3-1 was in 2007, which also was the last time the Warriors made the playoffs. “I’m a historian, I do know the last time (we were 3-1),” McHenry coach Nat Zunkel said.

McHenry 39, Crystal Lake Central 21

CL Central 0 7 0 14 – 21

McHenry 10 15 14 0 – 39

First quarter

M–FG Boettcher 20, 9:31.

M–Purpura 32 run (Boettcher kick), 1:48.

Second quarter

CLC-Brotan 14 run (Klusendorf kick), 4:30.

M-Purpura 74 pass from Klein (Boettcher kick), 3:46.

M-Breisch 13 pass from Klein (Folliard pass from Breisch), 0:14.

Third quarter

M-Kosmalski 5 pass from Klein (Boettcher kick), 8:56.

M-Crowley 82 pass from Klein (Boettcher kick), 3:32.

Fourth quarter

CLC-Crociata 20 pass from Staples (pass failed), 6:18.

CLC-Manning 22 pass from Staples (Crociata pass from Staples), 0:42.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–CL Central: May 12-55, Bisram 7-49, Staples 6-35, Stone 1-3. Totals: 26-132. McHenry: Purpura 12-96, McManus 5-33, Schmidt 5-14, Klein 8-11, Breisch 2-2, Crowley 2-1, Team 1-minus 1. Totals: 35-157.

PASSING-CL Central: Staples 15-35-2-234. McHenry: Klein 10-16-0-248, Breisch 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING-CL Central: Crociata 8-155, Manning 3-42, Brotan 1-18, Ernd 1-9, May 1-7, Logan 1-4. McHenry: Crowley 4-118, Purpura 1-77, Breisch 2-44, Kosmalski 1-5, Mohr 1-4.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-CL Central 366, McHenry 405.

Sophomore score: McHenry 14, CL Central 8.