High school football: Crystal Lake Central optimistic with new offense and maturing talent

When the Crystal Lake Central football team missed the playoffs last season, it was only the second time the Tigers hadn’t made it to the postseason in the past decade. It was a season hampered by injuries to key players that left the Tigers thin across the depth chart.

If anything positive came from Central’s 4-5 season, it was that a number of younger players got thrown right into the trials of varsity football.

“I hope it helps me,” junior quarterback Jake Staples said recently with a laugh. Staples came up and played the final four games last season (three losses and one win). “I know it’ll help because last year I hadn’t seen anything. So hopefully I took those lumps hard last year and those are kind of gone this year. … I think all of us definitely learned something last year that’ll help us this year, I know for a fact.”

The Tigers are hoping those bits of experience will make for a smooth transition as those players, many of them now juniors, take on a bigger role this season.

“You’re always concerned because the kids are younger, young kids make mistakes, but hopefully a lot of them have some seasoning to them already where we should be past that and we just have a handful of kids that haven’t been in that situation before,” head coach Jon McLaughlin said.

In addition to the maturing talent, Central also added a new, well-respected play caller in longtime Marian Central assistant coach Dirk Stanger. In December, Stanger was hired as Central’s offensive coordination and tasked with swapping out the power run game of last season for the spread attack he used so effectively over 13 seasons with the Hurricanes.

“To be honest, it couldn’t be better,” Stanger said. “Coach McLaughlin has been very patient with us as an offense and the ability to develop and grow and understand the offense throughout the summer. I feel good with where we’re at here coming toward the end of the summer and the players and the administration, everybody’s been awesome. I can’t say enough and really enjoying it.”

Helping ease the transition further is a pre-existing connection between coach and quarterback. Staples said he’s known and worked with Stanger since middle school and was at one point considering attending Marian Central. Staples has watched hours of film on Stanger’s offense as run by the multiple Division-I quarterbacks he mentored at Marian Central.

Staples said that coming up late in the season last year made it tough to assume the type of leadership role that a quarterback needs to have.

“He’s definitely got some intangibles for quarterbacks just as far as the moxie and the leadership, you can tell the guys rally around him,” Stanger said. “For a while, I’ve been able to know what Jake can do physically, as a quarterback, very good athlete, very smart kid.”

Staples, however, is just one of six or seven members of the 2018 class who already have varsity experience.

The most sizable figure in the junior class is offensive tackle Wyatt Blake, entering his third year on varsity and holding multiple Division-I scholarship offers. McLaughlin calls Blake, “A great piece to build around. He has size, strength, he has fantastic feet and he just keeps getting better and better.”

On the other side of the line is defensive end and linebacker Cade Keenan. “He’s a very hard worker, very kind of blue collar type kid, who is a grinder and a worker and has an urge to be successful,” McLaughlin said.

Others such as Richard Logan and Braden Bisram are versatile enough to play on both sides of the ball and saw spot action on varsity last season as well.

“I feel like we, especially our 2018 class, I think within the last year we had probably six or seven guys that were getting time in games at the varsity level,” Staples said. “I think that helps out a lot, just transferring to this season. And then guys like (senior) Vinny May, he stepped up a lot, probably our leader I’d say.”

Assessing the talent as an outsider coming in fresh, Stanger said he sees a good balance of ability and experience.

“It’s a pretty good mix,” Stanger said. “There are some senior kids who are very good football players and can actually contribute at a number of different positions. Then you throw in the juniors that had varsity experience which they’re basically in the same boat as the seniors. And then the kids that are coming up to the varsity for the first time, lot of talented kids, Christian Crociata, Daniel Manning, there’s some pretty good players that develop in that class.”

Next comes the challenge of turning that talent into results against a new-look Fox Valley Conference.

“The thing that kind of remains to be seen with these guys is now in the past they weren’t playing Cary-Grove, Huntley and Jacobs every year,” Stanger said. “We know that’s going to be a completely different level of very good teams that we’re going to be going against. It’s just a matter of coming out, understanding the speed of the game and then being able to compete with some of the better teams in this conference.”