High school football: Steve Spoden feels comfortable with new job coaching O-line at Crystal Lake Central

Steve Spoden was added to Crystal Lake Central’s coaching staff at Tuesday’s District 155 board meeting.

Spoden coached the offensive line for a long stint at Marian Central and coached the past two seasons at St. Viator. Central previously hired Dirk Stanger as offensive coordinator. Those two had worked together for more than 10 seasons between Marian and St. Viator.

“There’s a sense of familiarity [with Stanger],” Spoden said. “There’s a lot of unspoken things we just know. We had a pretty good mix there for a while and I expect it to be the same again.”

Marian produced several NCAA Division I linemen and quarterbacks under those two coaches. Spoden works with many of the area’s top linemen in sessions at Davis Speed Center. Tigers coach Jon McLaughlin heard about Spoden through linemen Wyatt Blake and Cade Keenan.

“[Spoden] seems very passionate about the line and pass blocking and working to get kids better,” McLaughlin said. “There’s certain qualities you look for to have on your staff. That kind of passion becomes infectious with the kids. We’re bringing in two guys who will complement what we have on our staff already.”

McLaughlin wants to open up the offense and run spread formations next season when Central will face mostly schools with larger enrollments.

“Football is not just a sport, it’s the relationships, it’s teaching the kids discipline, “ Spoden said. “It’s stuff they’re going to need when they’re years beyond taking off their helmet for the last time.”