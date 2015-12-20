Crystal Lake Central football to turn offensive playbook over to Stanger

Not long after Jon McLaughlin was hired for his second stint at Crystal Lake Central’s football coach last January, he spoke with Dirk Stanger about joining his staff.

Stanger had a sparkling résumé from his 13-year stint as an assistant at Marian Central, where he helped the Hurricanes produce four consecutive NCAA Division I quarterbacks. But McLaughlin wanted to utilize a power running game, something with which Stanger was not as familiar, so Stanger turned him down.

When Central finished 4-5, missing the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, McLaughlin underwent a change in offensive philosophy. He felt the Tigers needed to open things up more offensively and again turned to Stanger.

This time, Stanger, who spent last season as St. Viator’s offensive coordinator, accepted. He was officially hired at the District 155 school board meeting Tuesday night and will start installing his new spread offense with Central.

“Really, for me, I’m looking forward to being a playcaller again,” Stanger said. “I didn’t call the plays at Viator, [head] coach [Brandon] New did that. That was another deal for me, having the opportunity to be the playcaller again was big.

“When we talked [last] February, it was a school I was really interested in. At the time, coach Mac was looking to do versus what I do. I didn’t see a mesh at the time. Now, he came to me and said, ‘I want you to take over everything. You run what you run. We want you to be the guy.’ That was really an easy sell for me.”

Stanger accepted the position about the time that New, whose team finished 1-8, resigned at St. Viator. McLaughlin admitted he had not seen a lot of Marian Central offensive videos, but the Hurricanes’ offensive reputation under former head coach Ed Brucker and Stanger spoke volumes.

McLaughlin also considered that Central will be one of the smallest schools in the Fox Valley Conference, which will move to one division next year when Woodstock and Woodstock North join the Kiskwaukee River Conference, and Grayslake Central and Grayslake North join the North Lake County Conference.

“We thought we had a pretty decent [offensive] line, and we lost [running backs] Romeo [McKnight, for the season] and [Aaron] Sances for a while and had trouble moving the ball,” said McLaughlin, who ran the double-wing offense. “I thought, ‘If we’re not running the ball over the top of people now, maybe I need to rethink what we’re doing. So I gave [Stanger] a call. I thought the worst thing he could say was, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.’ ”

McLaughlin previously coached at Central from 2004 through 2009, when he took the Tigers to the playoffs three times in six seasons. They had not made the postseason from 1991 until 2006.

“Justen [Lehr] will run the defense, Dirk will be running the offense,” McLaughlin said. “By not having to worry about calling offense or defense while the game’s going on, it’ll allow me to manage the game a little better. We did that before with Bill Lalor [on offense] and Lance Burmeister [on defense]. I was able to manage the game better.”

Stanger, who lives in Central boundaries and has children two and three years from high school age, is thrilled about the opportunity.

“A lot of people associate me with being a passing offensive coordinator, but truthfully, I’m a firm believer you have to run it as well as you throw it,” Stanger said. “You have to be balanced. I’ve had years, personnel-wise at Marian, where we had two good running backs and a serviceable quarterback and we ran two backs more. The last few years with [Minnesota’s] Chris [Streveler] and [Miami, Ohio’s] Billy [Bahl], we ran a little more spread, one-back stuff. I’m a believer you have to be balanced and that can present situations within a game where you have a chance to make some big plays.”