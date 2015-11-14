High school football: Cary-Grove prepares for quarterfinal against dangerous Batavia

On film, Cary-Grove’s power option and Batavia’s spread offense may look different. At their heart, however, Trojans’ head coach Brad Seaburg believes the two teams – which will meet Saturday in a 7A quarterfinal at Batavia – are more alike than their offensive schemes would let on.

“You could look at it two ways," Seaburg said. "You could look at it as we have a system that we believe in and our kids believe in and our coaches believe in so that’s the system that we opt to do. And I think Batavia is in the same boat. I think Batavia has an offensive system that they believe in, that their kids believe in, they have the personnel who runs it.

"So you could look at it as opposing offenses or you could kind of look at it as very similar philosophies offensively, that both sides really firmly believe in what they do and it’s proven successful. Both have won state championships here, both teams have had multiple state appearances, not many teams around here can say that.”

Seaburg said it’s hard to narrow down Saturday's 1 p.m. game down to just one key matchup.

“They’ve got a lot of weapons on offense," Seaburg said. "Their quarterback is very accurate, runs the ball well, throws the ball well and has multiple targets. And then they also have a running game that is very solid too. So offensively that’s what they have and that’s a challenge for us defensively.

"And then, from our offensive perspective, their defense gets to the ball very well. They’ve got guys who are real explosive on defense and they really hustle well as a team getting to the football. So it’s a pretty good challenge.”

The biggest question is likely how the Trojans' defense can match up with the Batavia passing game.

“Without a doubt, they’re definitely one of the better passing teams that we’ll see and maybe the best passing team we’ve seen," Seaburg said. "We’ve played some pretty good ones. They’re very good.”

The Bulldogs’ spread attack begins with quarterback Kyle Niemiec. The senior has completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,460 yards and 22 touchdowns to only four interceptions. When keeping the ball, Niemiec is the Bulldogs’ second-best back, rushing for 368 yards and 10 scores.

Niemiec’s primary target is wideout Canaan Coffey. The senior’s 74 catches this year are a school record. He has 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year, including a 68-yarder on the first play from scrimmage last week.

Seaburg said the Trojans have to find a balance between trying to slow Coffey and respecting the Bulldogs’ other threats like tight end Glenn Albanese and lead running back Zach Garrett (1,009 yards and 15 touchdowns).

“They’re so good at getting (Coffey) the ball and finding ways to get him the ball that you have to be aware of where he’s at, but they also have so many weapons that the moment you focus all your attention or too much attention on him, that they will find a way to get their other weapons involved,” Seaburg said. “So you really walk that fine line between recognizing that he’s an exceptional player and also having the perspective to know that they’re a very dangerous offense too, with or without him, quite honestly.”

Trojans defensive end Erik Norberg said one thing that stands out on film is the number of different formations and looks that Batavia will present.

“We really have to come out strong like we have the past two weeks. They run a lot of formations, we’ve been working a lot this week on making sure we have a defensive front against every single offense," Norberg said. "I think if we just have the same attitude that we had the first two weeks we’ll be fine hopefully.”

Norberg said that forcing early three-and-outs or turnovers has been big for the Trojans thus far in the playoffs.

“I think it really sends a message that we came out here to play," Norberg said. "And I think a key component of what we need to do this week is really have that same fire to come out fast and strong as like we have the past two weeks.”

Saturday’s winner will face either top-seeded Glenbard West or No. 9 Rockford Auburn in the semifinals.

“We’re really relying on our guys who had that experience last year and guys who are seeing that experience right now," Seaburg said. "Once you’re at this level of the playoffs, everybody has to perform. There’s no excuses right now and there’s no reason not to perform because if you don’t perform then the season’s over. That’s what makes the playoffs so exciting is that the reality is that the season ends for one team on Saturday and so both teams are going to fight extremely hard.”

7A Football Quarterfinals

No. 5 Cary-Grove (10-1) at No. 4 Batavia (10-1) 1 p.m.

Winner advances to face either No. 1 Glenbard West or No. 9 Rockford Auburn in the semifinals.