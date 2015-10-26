High school football notes: News on Marian Central, Huntley, Dundee-Crown, Harvard, Crystal Lake Central

With the ball 2 yards from the goal line against St. Patrick on Saturday in Chicago, Marian Central football coach Mike Maloney called a timeout to talk over the fourth-down call.

Senior running back Emitt Peisert had muscled the ball inside the 5 on three consecutive trap plays. He was on his way to yet another 200-plus-yard game as the workhorse back in the Hurricanes' run-heavy offense. Another handoff to No. 5 seemed like an easy way to pound the ball home.

But rather than calling his own number, Peisert spoke up, deferring to quarterback J.R. Budmayr as he suggested the Hurricanes sneak it in.

The senior quarterback took the snap, lowered his head and found the daylight around the left side of the line for the touchdown. The St. Patrick assistant coaches in the booth praised the run, calling it “Brady-esque” in reference to the way Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is able to eke out tough yards on sneaks.

What went unseen, to almost everyone except Maloney, was the play call. And that's the part that impressed Maloney most.

“For [Peisert] to be unselfish like that and not care about stats, just winning, that’s tremendous,” he said.

The touchdown put the Hurricanes ahead, 21-6, as they began to pull away from the Shamrocks in a 35-6 road victory.

“We’re so close to the goal line, if we give it to him, you can pretty much guess that we’re going to get a touchdown most of the time,” Budmayr said. “For him to come over and have the confidence in not only me but the offensive line to get it … that just really symbolizes how much of a team we really are.”

Huntley takes D-C’s best shots: Dundee-Crown threw everything it had in its playbook against Huntley on Friday night, as the Chargers tried to thwart the Red Raiders’ perfect season and record.

Huntley eventually pulled away for a 43-6 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division victory at the Dundee-Crown Bowl, but the Chargers didn't make it easy.

D-C (2-7, 1-4 FVC Valley) almost took the lead at the start of the second quarter, using wide receiver-running back Sean Jay as a surprise threat to throw the ball. The junior led the Chargers with 109 passing yards, completing both of his pass attempts for 56 and 53 yards.

The first was a throwback to quarterback Patrick Sprouse, who was dragged down at the Huntley 9-yard line. Sprouse later ran it in, but the Chargers missed on their 2-point attempt and trailed, 8-6, less than four minutes into the game.

“It was just about us getting our feet on the ground," Huntley coach John Hart said. “They did a nice job of giving us a couple of well-designed plays. It's hard when you've got a chance to go 9-0, it's raining and the other team is throwing a lot of things at you.”

Jay completed a second pass, this time as a running back, to Nick Shydlowski, who found himself wide open before being tackled at the Huntley 10. That drive ended in a blocked kick, and Raiders sophomore Eric Mooney took off on the next play for an 80-yard touchdown score, giving Huntley (9-0, 5-0) a 15-6 lead with 9:41 left in the second quarter.

Just before the half, with Huntley calling timeouts to preserve time in hopes of getting the ball back, the Chargers ran a fake punt on a direct snap to Michael Grant, who ran 18 yards on a fourth-and-1.

“We knew they were going to come out and do whatever they could,” Huntley quarterback Anthony Binetti said. "They tried to throw some trick shots at us. It was a little surprising, but we had to overcome it.”

Hornets sad it’s over: Harvard senior lineman Mauricio Espain encapsulated the sentiments of his teammates, particularly the seniors, after Friday’s 38-16 loss to Johnsburg.

“It is very emotional,” Espain said. “I can’t believe that the season is over.”

The Hornets finished 3-6, but coach Sean Saylor lauded his players for their effort.

“It always stinks to see the season end and the seniors play their last game,” Saylor said. “Our kids competed all year and didn’t mail it in.”

Tough end for Tigers: Crystal Lake Central had high hopes entering the season, but the Tigers came up one win short of being playoff-eligible at 4-5.

They lost their best player, running back-defensive end Romeo McKnight, to a knee injury in the preseason scrimmage. The offense looked good early but had trouble as the competition got tougher through the season.

While the Tigers had 15 seniors play their final game Friday, they also had eight sophomores in uniform, including offensive tackle Wyatt Blake, an NCAA Division I recruit, and quarterback Jake Staples, who started the last three games.

Sophomore Braden Bisram scored a rushing touchdown, and sophomore Cade Keenan scored a defensive touchdown in their 54-14 victory at Grayslake Central.

“We have a lot of sophomores who contributed tonight and a really solid group coming back next season,” Staples said. “We need to start working next week in the weight room. The potential is there next season for this team.”

• Alex Kantecki, Dan Berg and Tim Sieck contributed to this report.