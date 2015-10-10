High school football: Offense struggles as Crystal Lake Central is shut out by Champaign Centennial

CRYSTAL LAKE – Needing two wins in its final three games for playoff eligibility, Crystal Lake Central saw Friday’s nonconference game against Champaign Centennial as a key opportunity to grab one of those victories before finishing the season against a pair of conference foes.

"We needed this game," Crystal Lake Central junior Tony Flood said. "Our defense played a heck of a game and our offense just needed to step it up more."

The Tigers never got moving offensively and were shut out for the first time this season, as Champaign Centennial won 12-0 Friday night at Crystal Lake Central.

Flood finished with a team-high 57 yards rushing and had the team's lone reception for four yards. Shawn Kyska had 49 yards rushing for the Tigers (3-4).

Crystal Lake Central's offense totaled 90 yards from scrimmage.

"Our offense just didn't have our mind right," Flood said. "We, the wings and stuff just weren't understanding the doubleteams and stuff. We just didn't have our mind right."

Despite seeming to have the size advantage up front, the Tigers' run-heavy option offense never got going.

"What I saw was they were blowing up our double-teams where we wanted to attack," Tigers head coach Jon McLaughlin said. "Our tight end was getting knocked back, our wing was getting knocked back and we have two guys on one and one is beating two. So I think that was the biggest thing. ... I know exactly what's wrong, It's just a matter of I'm not sure, we're so decimated in terms of injuries that there's not a lot of options for us to try to shore it up."

The Tigers' defense held strong for the most part, but it was two big pass plays that burned the hosts.

Late in the first half, Chargers quarterback Chris Comet hit Julian Hess on a deep cross over the middle and Hess turned on the speed to out run the chasing defenders. The 56-yard score made it 6-0 with 1:59 left in the half after a missed extra point.

In the third quarter, Comet found Trey Simpson up the seam for a 68-yard score, making it 12-0 with 4:01 left in the third after a missed two-point try.

Champaign Centennial (4-3) gained 223 total yards, but 124 of it came on those two plays. Without those, the Chargers only outgained the Tigers by nine yards.

"I thought (the defense) played well," McLaughlin said. "The other team has some athletes and I thought they pursued well, I thought they hit, they knew their assignments. They covered well, had a good pass rush. ... I have no complaints with where they're at.

"It's awful hard to win games when you can't score."

Unsung hero: Tony Flood, Crystal Lake Central, Jr. RB. Flood had a team-high 57 yards rushing, 53 of them coming in the second half. He also had the team's lone reception.

The number: 90 yards of total offense for Crystal Lake Central. The Tigers had just 18 yards in the first half.

And another thing... Sophomore Jacob Staples started at quarterback for the second consecutive game, allowing Shannon Madura, the starter at the beginning of the year, to play as a wingback in the option offense, filling the spot of injured Aaron Sances. Staples completed just one pass for four yards.

Champaign Centennial 12, Crystal Lake Central 0

Centennial 0 - 6 - 6 - 0 -12

Crystal Lake Central 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

HOW THEY SCORED

Second quarter

Cen- Hess 56 pass from Comet (Klein kick failed), 1:59.

Third quarter

Cen- Simpson 68 pass from Comet (McWilliams run failed), 4:01.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING- Centennial: Comet 8-21, Roberts-Thomas 1-19, Gordon 4-18, McWilliams 9-minus-4, Hall 5-minus-5. Totals: 27-49. Crystal Lake Central: Flood 11-57, Kyska 14-49, May 5-6, Madura 2-minus-6, Staples 5-minus-20. Totals: 37-86.

PASSING- Centennial: Comet 7-11-0-174. Crystal Lake Central: Staples 1-9-3-4.

RECEIVING- Centennial: Simpson 2-66, Hess 1-56, Gordon 3-44, Hall 1-8. Crystal Lake Central: Flood 1-4.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Champaign Centennial 223, Crystal Lake South 90.