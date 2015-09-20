High school football notes: Braden Bisram joins rotation for Crystal Lake Central

Crystal Lake Central added a new name into its running back rotation against Crystal Lake South on Saturday night.

Sophomore Braden Bisram was called up and received his first varsity action, leading the Tigers with 61 rushing yards in their 28-14 loss to Crystal Lake South.

Central coach Jon McLaughlin said he already was considering bringing Bisram up from the sophomore team, but the loss of senior Romeo McKnight to a torn ACL solidified the move and vaulted Bisram into the rotation.

“I thought [Bisram] played hard. I thought he ran hard when we gave him the ball," McLaughlin said. “I thought about bringing him up last week and I wasn't quite sure what was going to happen with Romeo, and there was always hope that he'd be back today, but then on Monday when he completely tore the ACL, it was just a decision that we made. We were going to bring him up anyway. That really kind of pushed him into the rotation.”

Bisram was one of five Tigers to carry the ball, including quarterback Shannon Madura. Bisram's 12 carries were the third most, behind senior Shawn Kyska (15 for 52 yards) and Madura (13 for 16 yards).

Bisram's biggest carry of the night was his 26-yard score, which he cut out to the left and stiff-armed a defender after breaking through the middle of the line.

Finishing problem: RIchmond-Burton coach Pat Elder had hoped the Rockets would do a better job finishing potential scoring drives, but they did not in Saturday’s 28-14 loss to Marengo.

That inability to finish drives was critical for the Rockets (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Northern Conference East).

“This is the second week in a row we haven’t finished drives,” Elder said. “We moved the ball all game, but couldn’t finish them off.”

The Rockets first lost a fumble near midfield early in the second quarter, which later set up the Indians’ second touchdown.

Then, as the Rockets entered Marengo territory late in the fourth quarter, Indians defensive back Jarrell Jackson picked off quarterback Brady Gibson in the end zone, ending a potential comeback attempt.

“We’re missing some assignments and we’ve had some penalties down there (in the Marengo red zone),” Elder said. “We’ve given away downs, and when you get into the red zone, you can’t give away downs.”

Lightning break helps Wolves: Dundee-Crown had led 12-7 and some momentum when lightning struck at Prairie Ridge on Friday night, forcing a long delay.

When the teams returned to the field, Prairie Ridge looked like a different team.

“The first three minutes after the delay really hurt us,” Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus said. “We didn’t do what we wanted.”

The Wolves (3-1) scored two touchdowns in the first 2 1/2 minutes after the delay and eventually won, 48-24. They rushed for 304 yards.

“We became a more physical team after the delay,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “(Quarterback) Samson (Evans) did a great job of running the triple-option and we got the running game going.”

Hampshire thieves: Huntley defeated Hampshire, 46-20, Saturday, but Whip-Purs coach Mike Brasile was pleased with one aspect of his defense.

Hampshire (2-2) came up with three interceptions off Huntley quarterback Anthony Binetti, who had three picks total in his first three games.

“I thought our kids fought as much as we possibly could, and we just came up a little short,” Brasile said. “Our defense does a great job of causing some turnovers; they can really make some big plays out there. It's just that we didn't have enough today, and [Huntley is] a well-coached team.”

Jeremy Curran picked off Binetti on Huntley's second offensive possession and Michael Kruse had his first of two interceptions against Binetti on the Red Raiders' third series. Neither led to points, however, as Hampshire stalled twice in Huntley territory.

– Ryan Altman and Alex Kantecki contributed to this report.