High school football: Prairie Ridge tops Dundee-Crown

CRYSTAL LAKE – For Prairie Ridge fullback Nathan Griffin, Friday night was a wake-up call. Coming off a big win over Crystal Lake Central last week, he felt success was a given for the Wolves.

“We came out thinking our performance from last week would transfer over to this week,” Griffin said. “We couldn’t just let it happen, but rather we had to make it happen.”

It wasn’t that easy for the Wolves. Midway through the second quarter, Dundee-Crown had forced consecutive three-and-outs on defense in the first, limiting the Wolves offense and held onto a five-point lead.

But after a lengthy rain delay halted the Chargers’ (1-3) momentum in the second, the Wolves (3-1) then responded with two unanswered scores, maintaining a permanent lead in their 48-24 victory.

The Wolves gained 453 total yards, 223 of them coming on the ground. But head coach Chris Schremp wasn’t happy with the offense’s first half, citing an overall lack of toughness.

“We didn’t play physical,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “It’s one of those things where last week we had a big game, [tonight] we had a little bit of a letdown in the first half.”

The Wolves defensively, however, had trouble containing Chargers running back Gregory Williams. Williams racked up 194 of the Chargers’ 372 total yards on 23 carries and scored three touchdowns.

“Offensively, we were playing hard,” Chargers coach Mike Steinhaus said. “They took a little bit of a tongue lashing from us and they stepped up. The first three minutes [of the second half], we didn’t do what we wanted.”

Quarterback Samson Evans led the Wolves with 185 rushing yards, rattling off touchdown runs of 30, 52 and 66 yards. Griffin added 153 yards, reaching the endzone three times.

“[Dundee-Crown] overflowed the gap a little bit and we eventually took advantage of it,” Griffin said.

Dundee-Crown 6 6 12 0 24

Prairie Ridge 0 21 14 13 48

First Quarter

DC-Grant 1 run (Quiroga kick failed), 6:51

Second Quarter

PR-Evans 30 run (Greiner kick), 11:39

DC-Williams 51 run (2 pt. failed), 6:54

PR-C. Brown 17 run (Greiner kick), 5:54

PR-Griffin 33 run (Greiner kick), 2:03

Third Quarter

DC-Ryan 1 run (Quiroga kick failed), 9:24

PR-Evans 52 run (Greiner kick), 8:01

PR-Evans 66 run (Greiner kick), 1:53

Williams 24 run (2 pt. failed), 1:32

Fourth Quarter

Griffin 25 run (Greiner kick), 11:04

Griffin 2 run (Greiner kick failed), 4:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Prairie Ridge: Evans 13-185, Griffin 17-153, C. Brown 12-60, Priester 1-9, Ebirim 1-6. Totals: 44-413. Dundee-Crown: Williams 23-194, Sprouse 10-36, Shydlowski 3-11, Ryan 4-minus 7, Grant 1-1, Jay 1-minus 8. Totals: 42-227.

PASSING-Prairie Ridge: Evans 2-7-40. Dundee-Crown: Ryan 13-28-155-1.

RECEIVING-Prairie Ridge: Annen 1-30, Griffin 1-10. Totals: 2-30. Dundee-Crown: Shydlowski 2-72, Wiechmann 4-49, Jay 3-18, Barcklay 1-2. Totals 13-155.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Prairie Ridge 453, Dundee-Crown 372