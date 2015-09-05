High school football: Crystal Lake Central pulls away from Woodstock

CRYSTAL LAKE - Late in the fourth quarter, Woodstock dug deep into its playbook, dialing up a hook and lateral.

Crystal Lake Central linebacker Shawn Kyska sniffed out the play and tackled the pitch man after a modest 4-yard gain. When he got up, Crystal Lake Central coach Jon McLaughlin was in his ear.

"Let's go," McLaughlin screamed. "They need trick plays to beat us."

Friday, even that didn't work in Crystal Lake Central's 35-12 victory over Woodstock in a Fox Valley Conference Fox Division matchup. Crystal Lake Central running back Vinson May rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, Aaron Sances ran for two touchdowns of his own and 104 yards and quarterback Shannon Madura added a touchdown.

It was another impressive offensive outburst from a Crystal Lake Central team that lost its top running back (Ryan Williams), quarterback (Matt DeCoste) and wide receiver (Jack Ortner) from last season.

The more impressive stats, however, may have come on defense.

The Blue Streaks (1-1, 0-1 FVC Fox) rushed for 290 yards in their Week 1 victory over Round Lake, but had little success against the Tigers. Crystal Lake Central (2-0, 1-1 FVC Fox) suffocated the Blue Streaks' running game, limiting them to just five yards in the half and 27 on the game.

Despite this defensive dominance, Woodstock scored twice and big plays to nearly nullify Crystal Lake Central's early 14-0 lead. But in the second half, the defense pitched a shutout.

Woodstock switched to a spread in the second half and had the ball in the red zone late in the third quarter, trailing 20-12. With a score, the game could have been tied. But Jeremy Hey intercepted quarterback Zach Cullum (10-25, int, 2 TDs).

"Once that happened, we got the momentum and drove 80 yards," Hey said. "I think that's really what killed them."

Unsung hero— Jeremy Hey

Crystal Lake Central, Sr., LB

With Woodstock driving late in the third quarter, Hey intercepted Woodstock quarterback Zach Cullum in the end zone.

The Number — 0 The Tigers have yet to complete a pass this season, though so far they haven't needed one.

And another thing... The Tigers committed 125 yards of penalties. They were repeatedly flagged for face guarding, helping to extend drives and keep Woodstock's hopes alive late into the game.

Crystal Lake Central 35, Woodstock 12

Crystal Lake Central 14 0 6 15 - 35

Woodstock 6 6 0 0 - 12

First Quarter

CLC- Madura 5 run (Chen kick), 5:51

CLC- Sances 41 run (Chen kick) 3:25

W- Sundberg 64 catch from Cullum (kick failed), 0:58

Second Quarter

W- Sumner 41 catch from Cullum (run failed), 1:01

Third Quarter

CLC- May 5 run (kick blocked), 7:02

Fourth Quarter

CLC- Sances 6 run (Madura run), 8:39

CLC- May 26 run (Chen kick), 0:37

RUSHING— Crystal Lake Central: Kyska 9-55, May 13-125, Madura 12-82, Sances 11-104. Totals: 45-366. Woodstock: Sumner 10-15, Cullum 3- -5, Halilaj 4-13, Sundberg 1- -1, Boyle 1-2, Hogue 1- -5. Totals: 20-27.

PASSING—Crystal Lake Central: Madura 0-2-0. Woodstock: Cullum 10-25-0-154.

RECEIVING— Sumner 2-46, N. Thompson 4-38, Wright 2-6, Sundberg 1-64, Boyle 1-0.

Totals: Crystal Lake Central 45-366, 45-181

Sophomore score: Crystal Lake Central 31, Woodstock 0