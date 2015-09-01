Cary-Grove moves up three spots in 6A; Marengo picks up votes in 3A

Cary-Grove moved up three spots in the Class 6A poll released by The Associated Press Tuesday afternoon.

The Trojans (1-0) won their opener against Prairie Ridge, 21-14, and moved from No. 6 to No. 3 this week.

C-G, the 2014 Class 7A runner-up, is the only area team ranked, although Crystal Lake Central (11) and Prairie Ridge (10) were 12th and 13th in Class 6A.

Marengo picked up four votes in Class 3A after going on the road for a 33-0 win at Byron.

Other area teams receiving votes were Huntley (8A), Jacobs (7A) and Marian Central (5A).

The Associated Press Polls

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Homewood-Flossmoor (11) (1-0) 110 1

2. Loyola (1-0) 89 3

3. Stevenson (1-0) 87 2

4. Naperville Central (1-0) 81 4

5. Edwardsville (1-0) 57 7

6. Barrington (1-0) 43 8

7. Maine South (0-1) 40 5

8. Hinsdale Central (1-0) 28 T9

9. Naperville Neuqua Valley (1-0) 24 NR

10. Oak Park River Forest (1-0) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: New Trier 9, Bolingbrook 9, Lyons 6, Huntley 1, Brother Rice 1, Fremd 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenbard West (9) (1-0) 116 1

2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3) (1-0) 100 2

3. East St. Louis (1-0) 94 4

4. Libertyville (1-0) 80 5

5. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) 72 6

6. Normal Community (1-0) 48 7

7. Simeon (0-1) 42 T3

8. Lincoln-Way East (0-1) 32 T3

9. Batavia (1-0) 27 NR

10. Wheaton North (0-1) 13 9

Others receiving votes: Glenbard North 12, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Belleville West 4, Addison Trail 3, Geneva 2, Glenbrook North 2, Hononegah 2, Grant 2, St. Rita 2, Rockford Auburn 1, Benet 1, Jacobs 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (11) (1-0) 128 1

2. Montini (2) (1-0) 119 3

3. Cary-Grove (1-0) 99 6

4. Providence (0-1) 78 2

5. Lemont (1-0) 77 7

6. Normal West (1-0) 58 8

7. Hinsdale South (1-0) 31 5

8. Lake Forest (1-0) 25 NR

9. Oak Lawn Richards (0-1) 21 9

10. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Champaign Centennial 12, Crystal Lake Central 11, Prairie Ridge 10, Rock Island 8, Lincoln Way North 6, Crete-Monee 3, Harvey Thornton 3, Grayslake North 2, Belvidere North 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nazareth (7) (1-0) 124 2

2. Joliet Catholic (6) (1-0) 123 1

3. St. Francis (1-0) 101 3

4. Normal University (1-0) 70 4

5. Metamora (1-0) 69 5

6. Belvidere (1-0) 59 6

7. Peoria Central (1-0) 52 7

8. Peoria Notre Dame (1-0) 31 T9

(tie)Sterling (1-0) 31 T9

10. Lincoln Way West (1-0) 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Sycamore 11, Triad 9, Washington 5, Highland 5, Champaign Central 4, Woodstock Marian 3, Kaneland 3, Jacksonville 2.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (13) (1-0) 139 1

2. Phillips (1-0) 120 2

3. Rockford Lutheran (1-0) 114 3

4. Althoff Catholic (1) (1-0) 90 4

5. Geneseo (1-0) 86 5

6. Herrin (1-0) 59 6

7. Coal City (1-0) 34 10

8. Murphysboro (1-0) 29 8

9. Columbia (1-0) 24 9

10. Morris (1-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Quincy Notre Dame 13, Rock Island Alleman 12, Breese Mater Dei 7, Manteno 6, Plano 6, Canton 5, Mt. Zion 5, Marengo 4, Freeburg 2, Taylorville 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (8) (1-0) 123 1

2. Williamsville (1) (1-0) 109 3

3. Wilmington (4) (1-0) 106 2

4. Bishop McNamara (1-0) 91 5

5. St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) 80 6

6. Tolono Unity (1-0) 67 8

7. Erie-Prophetstown (1-0) 40 10

8. Elmwood-Brimfield (1-0) 20 NR

9. Monticello (1-0) 17 NR

10. Mt. Carmel (1-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 14, Aurora Christian 11, Byron 7, Mercer County 4, Carlinville 3, St. Bede 3, Carterville 2, Greenville 2, Pleasant Plains 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Tuscola (12) (1-0) 127 2

2. Hall (1) (1-0) 105 4

3. Rockridge (0-1) 104 1

4. Downs Tri-Valley (1-0) 77 T5

5. Maroa-Forsyth (1-0) 73 7

6. Auburn (0-1) 67 3

7. Athens (1-0) 66 T5

8. Nashville (1-0) 40 T9

9. Chester (1-0) 19 NR

10. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 4, Sangamon Valley 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Orion 3, Johnston City 2, Lawrenceville 2, Rushville-Industry 2, Eastland-Pearl City 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Galena (8) (1-0) 106 1

2. Lena-Winslow (3) (1-0) 102 2

3. Arcola (1-0) 77 5

4. Dakota (1-0) 71 6

5. Stark County (1-0) 55 8

6. Annawan Wethersfield (1-0) 39 NR

7. Forreston (1-0) 38 9

8. Decatur St. Teresa (0-1) 33 3

9. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (1-0) 30 NR

10. Casey-Westfield (1-0) 26 10

Others receiving votes: Polo 9, Carrollton 8, Wethersfield 6, Ottawa Marquette 2, Chicago(Hope Academy) 1, Winchester West Central 1, Stockton 1.

