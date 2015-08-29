High school football: Crystal Lake Central rushes its way to 48-12 win over Grant

FOX LAKE – On the second play from scrimmage Friday night, Crystal Lake Central’s Aaron Sances broke up the right side nearly untouched for a 70-yard touchdown.

It was a sign of things to come as the Tigers pounded their way to 402 yards of offense on the ground and a 48-12 nonconference victory on the road over Grant.

"It was pretty much just all the offensive line, a huge gap," Sances said. "I had the easy part pretty much, they were burying guys it was wide open, team effort."

Three players, Shawn Kyska, Sances and Vinson May each scored a pair of touchdowns. Kyska led the Tigers with 124 yards, Sances hit an even 100 and May went for 71. Quarterback Shannon Madura rushed for 95 yards and a score.

Two plays in particular seemed to be working for the Tigers (1-0): double-handoff counter, like the one Sances scored on early, and a direct-snap fullback trap to Kyska, both of which went for a pair of touchdowns.

Despite the quick first score, the Tigers didn't click right away and only led the Bulldogs (0-1) 13-6 at halftime.

"It took us a little bit of time to kind of figure out how they were playing us, just communication. ... Toward the end of the first half we started clicking a little bit and figuring it out," Tigers head coach Jon McLaughlin said. "And then we made a couple of tweaks with our plays and the kids adjusted well and second half we just kind of rolled."

Unsung Hero: Shannon Madura, Crystal Lake Central, Jr. QB

In his first varsity start, the junior settled in after a shaky early going. He didn't complete a pass and was picked off once, but rushed 11 times for 95 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

The number: 402 rushing yards for the Tigers, making up all of their offense on the night.

And another thing... The Tigers defense, along with some Grant miscues, helped create great field position for the offense. Six times the Tigers started with the ball either at midfield or in Grant territory, twice taking over within 10 yards of the end zone.

Crystal Lake Central 48, Grant 12

Crystal Lake Central 7 6 14 21 – 48

Grant 6 0 0 6 – 12

First quarter

CLC – Sances 70 run (Chen kick), 11:05.

G – Whitney 26 run (Sadoski kick failed), 5:08.

Second quarter

CLC – Kyska 39 run (Chen kick failed), 6:26.

Third quarter

CLC – Sances 10 run (Check kick), 9:29.

CLC – Kyska 43 run (Check kick), 6:52.

Fourth quarter

CLC – May 1 run (Chen kick), 9:29.

CLC – Madura 70 run (Chen kick), 5:46.

G – Jaime 36 run (Sadoski kick failed), 3:34.

CLC – May 61 run (Chen kick), 1:42.

Individual statistics

RUSHING– Crystal Lake Central: Kyska 9-124, Sances 6-100, Madura 11-95, May 9-71, Rios 3-8, Flood 2-4. Total: 40-402. Grant: Jaime 22-111, Kolle 3-33, Whitney 11-30, Schram 2-2, Sadoski 2-minus 18. Total: 40-158.

PASSING– Crystal Lake Central: Madura 0-3-1 0. Grant: Sadoski 2-6-0 43.

RECEIVING– Grant: Miller 1-31, Whitney 1-12. Total: 2-43.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS– Crystal Lake Central 402, Grant 201.