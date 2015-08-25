High school football 2015 preview: Crystal Lake Central

Quick hits

Coach: Jon McLaughlin (first season)

Last year’s record: 7-3 overall, 4-2 (third place in FVC Fox)

Fast fact: This is McLaughlin’s second stint as Crystal Lake Central’s head coach. In his first six-year stint, which ended in 2009, the Tigers went 29-29 and earned their first playoff win in more than 30 years.

Scouting report

• McLaughlin will re-install the run-heavy offense he used in his first stint at Central, which will require the team to be more physical up front than former coach Matt Fralick’s system. Because of that, weight lifting was an emphasis this summer. “I think Matt tried to be a little bit more balanced and I’d rather run first, pass second,” McLaughlin said. “With the way I want it, you’ve really got to come out and smack them and be physical.”

• While the backfield is inexperienced after losing workhorse back Ryan Williams to graduation, five players will split the bulk of the carries: Romeo McKnight, Shawn Kyska, Aaron Sances, Vinny May and Tony Flood. McKnight, Kyska and Sances also will line up as starters on defense.

• McKnight played linebacker last year but committed to Iowa in June as a defensive end. McLaughlin said the senior will play on the line more than he did last year and may even see some time as a nose tackle. “We’re gonna move him around to where we can sometimes create some mismatches and use him that way,” McLaughlin said.

• Because the Tigers are inexperienced on offense, they’ll likely rely on defense to be their strength in the early going. Kyska will return at the linebacker position, Sances will return at safety and Marcus Rios will be back as a cornerback/linebacker hybrid. Wyatt Blake, who started as a freshman on the offensive line last year, will be back and see some time on the D-line as well. “As we kind of come out of the gate, I’m hoping we’re a lot stronger defensively,” he said.

• Junior Shannon Madura will be the starting quarterback in the double wing offense after a three-way competition earlier in the summer.

What makes them better

At the end of each practice session, McLaughlin and the entire staff fist bump each member of the team as a way to end practice on a positive note and let the players know they’re in their corner, even if they were critical during practice. “Usually, no matter how the practice went, it’s a way of saying, ‘You know what, I appreciate your effort today. Work a little bit harder tomorrow.’ Little things like that. ‘Hey, I appreciate you and I respect you,’ ” McLaughlin said. Added Kyska: “If you leave them hanging, they know you left them hanging.”

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 28 @ Grant 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 Woodstock* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 11 Prairie Ridge* 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 Crystal Lake South 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 26 Woodstock North* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Grayslake North* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 9 Champaign Centennial 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 16 @Hampshire* 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 26 @Grayslake Central* 7:15 p.m.

*–FVC Fox Division game