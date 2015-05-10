High school football: Crystal Lake Central freshman OT Wyatt Blake, family learn

When it comes to blocking and leverage and working out, Crystal Lake Central’s Wyatt Blake is far ahead of the curve.

Regarding the recruiting aspect of football, however, Blake and his parents are novices.

So when the freshman offensive tackle recently received an email from a scout, he had no knowledge of who it was from.

Blake told Steve Spoden, an offensive line coach who has worked with most NCAA Division I players in the McHenry County area over the past decade. Spoden, whom Wyatt’s father, Jason Blake, calls “our shepherd” through the recruitment process, almost jumped out of his shoes, which is something for a man 6-foot-4 and north of 300 pounds.

“I said it was Tom Lemming, and [Spoden] was like, ‘It’s Tom Lemming?’ ” Blake said. “ ‘Whatever that guy asks you to do, go! He’s huge!’ ”

The offseason has presented some exciting moments for Blake, a 6-foot-3, 270-pounder who started the last six games for the Tigers (7-3). Before making Lemming’s 2015 Prep Football Report, Blake made the MaxPreps All-American Freshman Team, an honor for which he was nominated by former Central coach Matt Fralick.

“It’s been going great so far,” said Blake, who plays basketball in the winter and competes in track and field in the spring. “I’ve gotten a lot of notoriety for playing six games as a freshman. I really want to thank coach Fralick, he got me the MaxPreps All-American.”

Lemming is one of the foremost college football scouting authorities in the nation. He works with the National Collegiate Scouting Association, evaluating and ranking college prospects. Five years ago, Johnsburg’s C.J. Fiedorowicz was promoted by Lemming and now plays for the NFL’s Houston Texans after a career at Iowa.

Central coach Jon McLaughlin, who coached the Tigers to a 29-29 record from 2004 to 2009, returned as head coach after Fralick resigned. McLaughlin already knows plenty about his budding star on the line.

“He’s a great kid,” McLaughlin said. “He’s a hard worker, has a great attitude. I haven’t seen him on the field with what I want to do [offensively], but potentially, he’s got a really good future ahead of him. His name’s out there.”

•••

Jason Blake is 6-5 and has done 10 Ironman Triathlons, although he played high school football, where he says he basically was “practice fodder.”

Sharon Nicholson Blake is 6-0 and a 1989 graduate of Crystal Lake South, where she played basketball.

“She’s got the athleticism and I’ve got the mental capacity,” Jason said. “We feel like we hit the lottery as far as DNA goes. You put those two together and we have Wyatt.”

Jason and Sharon sensed by third grade that their son – four inches taller and 40 pounds heavier than his teammates – could be something special on the football field.

Blake still is one of the larger players on the field, although he’s facing opponents more experienced and skilled than he is, yet he has thrived. He also is making himself known through various combines sponsored by Nike, Under Armour and others, around the Midwest.

The camps and combines will continue through the rest of the spring and the summer.

“It’s going to be a lot of showcase and bigger camps,” Blake said. “So I can really get out there even more.”

•••

Blake has received a few letters from NCAA Division I schools, Purdue included, and that kind of correspondence will only increase.

“I wasn’t expecting to get this much stuff my freshman year,” Blake said. “I thought it would come next year.”

As schools see him work at combines, taking on defensive linemen in drills, or watch his HUDL videos, their interest in him likely will jump. In Central’s 37-34 victory over Grayslake North last season, the Tigers grinded out most of the clock in a late fourth-quarter drive by running play after play right over Blake at left tackle.

“He definitely passes the eyeball test,” McLaughlin said. “The only other freshman I had come up was Gage Harrah, at the end of the season. Wyatt was up pretty much all year.”

McLaughlin also likens Blake to one of his former players at Rich Central, Aaron Hodges, a standout offensive lineman who went on to play at Illinois.

“When Aaron was a senior, he had 16 offers,” McLaughlin said. “He was All-Everything. Wyatt reminds me a lot of Aaron when Aaron was young. But he has three years to grow to get to that point or better, and I don’t see any reason why he couldn’t if he continues to work the way that he does.”

The next steps for Blake may not be that much different than the path he’s taken so far: Work on his footwork, get stronger and faster, continue to develop.

Jason Blake sees his son’s appetite to get better, along with the work he does with Spoden, and feels Wyatt’s future could not be brighter.

“There’s athletes who are a little faster or stronger,” Jason said. “When it came down to it, [Wyatt] has a will to work hard. He has a big heart, and he gives it all. That’s what separates him. The key is when you’re all on the same playing level, it’s going to come down to mental ability and his heart to win.”