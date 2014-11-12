High School Football: Crystal Lake Central coach Fralick resigns

Matt Fralick had a .717 winning percentage and took Crystal Lake Central to the football playoffs in five consecutive seasons.

But the grind of the around-the-year commitment to his sport wore on Fralick, who resigned his position Monday. Fralick, who was 38-15 in five seasons, notified his players and parents Monday morning that he was stepping down.

“I gave my heart and soul to the program,” Fralick said. “It’s a year-round commitment, you don’t have an offseason. I don’t have the energy to do it. I’m out of gas right now.”

Central was 7-3 this season and lost to Hinsdale South, 38-17, in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Tigers won the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division last season and shared the division title in 2011.

Former coach Jon McLaughlin took the Tigers to the playoffs three of four years, beginning in 2006. Central has not been to the playoffs since 1991 before that.

Fralick built on what McLaughlin had done with five consecutive playoff appearances. The Tigers won their first two Class 6A playoff games in 2012 before losing to Cary-Grove, 7-0. The Trojans went on to become state runner-up.

“We were able to make the playoffs all five years, we won a conference title [2013] and went to the third round [in 2012],” Fralick said. “We’ve done some things that haven’t been done in a long time.”

Fralick said he needs a break and wants to spend more time with his 15-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter. He will continue teaching driver education and health at Central.

“After five years, I’ve given everything I’ve had,” Fralick said. “I don’t have anything left right now. I was in the weightroom at 6 a.m. some days and some days after school. I don’t have the energy to do it. I can’t ask the kids to come in every day if I’m not in there. The program deserves someone who’s able to do that.”

In an email to players and parents on Monday, Fralick thanked players and parents for their support and said he will continue to to organize workouts and the awards banquet.