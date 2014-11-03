Prairie Ridge football falls at Lakes

LAKE VILLA – A first-round Class 6A playoff game, Prairie Ridge against Lakes, began with the Wolves holding the Eagles to a field goal late in the first quarter.

The Wolves' offense marched 65 yards to the Eagles’ 5-yard line, but three consecutive runs backward to the Eagles' 10 left Prairie Ridge to settle for a 27-yard field goal attempt.

Chris Eschweiler’s game-tying attempt was blocked by Lakes’ Ethan Sage, and Prairie Ridge wouldn’t get another chance to take the lead. Lakes went on to score a touchdown on the resulting possession en route to a 38-14 opening-round win.

“That second drive, we were so close [near] the goal line and we just couldn’t score for whatever reason,” said Anderson, who finished with 47 yards rushing in his final performance. “We don’t score there, they drive down the field and go up 10 and we’re in a hole early. That was a momentum killer.”

The Wolves (6-4) did quickly answer Lakes’ score on their next drive, needing only three plays to travel 68 yards down the field. Nathan Griffin (83 yards) ran two times for 60 yards on the drive, including a 55-yard sprint down the sideline to the Lakes’ five, where he punched it in with 2:49 remaining in the second quarter.

The Eagles (9-1) scored once more before halftime, however, getting a 2-yard touchdown run from Izayah James with no time left on the clock after a pass interference against Prairie Ridge in the end zone resulted in one last play. Lakes led 17-7 at halftime. In the second half, the Wolves were unable to stop the running game of Lakes, which totaled 314 yards on the ground. James and quarterback Jordan Mercure each finished with 135 yards, and James scored three times – all from two yards out.

“Lakes really controlled the line of scrimmage, and that was really the game right there,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “We just couldn’t match up with them up front.”