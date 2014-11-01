High school football: Crystal Lake Central falls to Hinsdale South

CRYSTAL LAKE – Normally, Crystal Lake Central wide receiver Jack Ortner catching a 22-yard touchdown pass with 1:00 remaining in a playoff game would elicit a wild celebration.

When it happened Friday night against Hinsdale South, there were a few subdued high-fives between Ortner and teammates, since the outcome had been decided almost one quarter earlier.

“Going in, we thought we could win,” Ortner said. “At halftime, we did, and then it started to fall apart. In the fourth quarter, it was about having one last quarter with the seniors on the field. We played our butts off, but it doesn’t matter how hard you play if you don’t make plays. That’s what happened tonight.”

No. 7-seeded Central scored on its first drive and on its last. Everything in between belonged to Hinsdale South, which used a rock-solid defense and great field position to run away with a 38-15 Class 6A first-round playoff victory at Owen Metcalf Field.

No. 10-seeded South (8-2) hosts No. 2 DeKalb (9-1) at 7 p.m. next Friday in the second round. Central (7-3) saw its season end at home in the first round for the second consecutive year.

“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times tonight,” Tigers coach Matt Fralick said. “Give them some credit too, their defense was unbelievable. We just couldn’t move the ball. Their defensive line was just better than us, we could not move No. 99 [Matt Brandeis] or No. 12 [Joshua King].”

Central managed 195 total yards and running back Ryan Williams, the area’s leading rusher with 1,414 yards, was held to 42 yards on 15 carries.

The Hornets recovered two kickoffs, two other Tigers’ fumbles, blocked a punt and had one interception, and took advantage of short fields all game.

“We capitalized on our opportunities at the times we needed it most,” said South quarterback Robert Regan, who ran for 114 yards and four touchdowns. “The defense was outstanding. Every week they amaze me, and they did it again.”

South scored early in the fourth quarter for a 24-7 lead, then added two scores off a recovered kickoff and an interception. Central had no answers on offense.

“They came out more physical than us,” Central left tackle-nosetackle Jimmy Adams said. “They came out as a better team. When they have short fields like that, it’s hard to get the [momentum] away.”

Central drove 52 yards in 11 plays on its first possession to take a 7-0 lead on Williams’ 4-yard run. But the lead lasted only 15 seconds, which was how long it took Regan to race 80 yards around left end and tie the score. The Hornets took advantage of a strong wind at their backs in the second quarter and led 17-7 at halftime.

“You talk about the ball bouncing your way, that happened for us tonight,” Hornets coach Mike Barry said. “But I think it’s through hard work and effort and dedication of our kids. Our defense played great all year, we finished on a high note shutting out Downers Grove South. So we felt like they’re coming together at the right time.”

Game Ball

Jack Ortner

Crystal Lake Central, Senior, Wide receiver

Ortner caught eight passes for 91 yards and a touchdown to provide a highlight for an offense that struggled against Hinsdale South's unyielding defense. Ortner also played the whole game at defensive back and forced a fumble in the third quarter, although the Hornets recovered the ball.

The number - 9

Hinsdale South’s first downs for the game, as the Hornets didn’t have to sustain long drives because of favorable field position.

The big play

Central was called for interfering on a fair catch off Michael Chen’s punt in the second quarter and the 15-yard penalty gave South the ball on the Tigers’ 17. QB Robert Regan scored two plays later for a 17-7 halftime lead.