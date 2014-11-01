DeFabo: Hinsdale South got all the bounces against Crystal Lake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE— The kick sailed off the foot of Hinsdale South’s Nathaniel Michaelis and directly into a gust of wind.

Perhaps it was just bad luck. Or maybe some Halloween ghosts. But in one of the strangest plays you’ll ever see (or read about the next day in the newspaper), Michaelis’ kickoff knuckled in the air, like a plastic bag caught in the wind.

It turned on a dime and came tumbling right back toward Hinsdale South’s return team, bouncing more than 10 yards downfield but then coming back to the Hornets for a recovery — a sort of unintentional onside kick. I guess?

It was that kind of night for Crystal Lake Central on Friday. The bounces went all wrong. And even when Hinsdale South tried to give the ball back to the Tigers, it somehow landed right back in the Hornets’ hands.

During a 38-15 playoff loss on Halloween night, the Tigers treated the Hornets to four fumbles, an interception, a blocked punt and the kickoff recovery. The players said it was the difference.

“If we turn the ball over, we can’t win the game,” senior offensive lineman Jimmy Adams said. “It’s as simple as that. We didn’t do our job and didn’t hold onto the ball.”

The miscues were often forced by a dominant Hornets defensive line, which shut down the Tigers' rushing attack. The defense turned the Tigers into a one-dimensional passing team and resulted in generous field position for Hinsdale South all night.

Just one of the Hornets’ scoring drives started on their own side of the field. The other five started on the Crystal Lake Central 49, 34, 27, 17 and 11.

“They gave us great field position on almost every possession we had,” said Hinsdale quarterback Robert Regan, who scored four rushing touchdowns. “It was just that much easier to smell the end zone and punch it in.”

The defense stood tall on more than one occasion. In fact, Crystal Lake Central coach Matt Fralick said “I thought our defense played well. They had a lot of stops. We just made too many mistakes in others phases tonight.”

Senior safety Brad Garber saved some points with an interception in the red zone early in the game. But as he walked off the field for the final time, he took little consolation in knowing that his unit played far better than the 38 points showed.

“We were put in tough situations, but the object of defense is to stop them from scoring,” he said. “We didn’t do that.”

