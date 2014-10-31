High school football: Crystal Lake Central offense in a groove

Crystal Lake Central is peaking at the right time.

Maybe a victory over winless Grayslake Central wasn’t enough to prove it, but that 56-7 thrashing marked the Tigers’ fourth win in a row, with the last two coming by a combined 94 points.

The Tigers will face Hinsdale South at 7 p.m. on Friday in the first round up the playoffs.

“We just need to keep this focus up, because we have a really good focus going on right now,” senior defensive end Alec Baron said last Friday. “We just need to keep it going through the playoffs.”

Right now, it looks like they’re in good shape, thanks in large part to Jack Ortner. In the Past two games, Ortner has racked up 11 catches for 232 yards and five touchdowns.

With the offense clicking and the defense doing its job as well, the Tigers are in good shape heading into the playoffs.

“We’ve just got to stay physical, protect the football, create turnovers, same things we’ve been doing for the last four weeks,” head coach Matt Fralick said. “We’ve just got to keep this momentum going into the first round.”