High school football: Crystal Lake Central WR Ortner has 60 catches

CRYSTAL LAKE – Crystal Lake Central wide receiver Jack Ortner has many of the prerequisite skills for being a good receiver, starting with size and speed.

He has an innate route-running ability and the most dependable hands on his team. Those are all important parts of the package, but it’s something less tangible that Ortner points to as helping him lead the McHenry County area in receiving each of the past two seasons.

“Just confidence,” Ortner said. “Going into every game expecting to make plays, expecting to make catches and wanting the ball in your hands when the game’s tight in the fourth quarter.”

The No. 7-seeded Tigers (7-2) will lean on Ortner when they host No. 10 Hinsdale South (7-2) in a Class 6A playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Owen Metcalf Field. Ortner (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) led the area with 79 receptions last year and tops the list this season with 60.

Two other local teams also open the playoffs Friday. Also in Class 6A, No. 14 Prairie Ridge (6-3) plays at No. 3 Lakes (8-1) at 7. And in Class 5A, No. 15 Marian Central (5-4) plays at No. 2 Chicago Solorio Academy (8-1) at 7:30.

“He runs great routes and he knows how to set routes up,” Tigers coach Matt Fralick said. “He can change direction without changing speeds, which is a unique skill at this level. He has the ability to track the ball in the air and make plays that are pretty special.”

Quarterback Matt DeCoste already knew, from his predecessor Kyle Lavand’s exploits with Ortner, how valuable he can be.

“He’s not scared about any play,” DeCoste said. “When he’s going over the middle, he’s not scared about getting hit, he goes up and contests every ball. He has by far the best hands on our team. I can just [throw] it out there and he’ll adjust and make some crazy play and come up with it.”

Central coaches figured they had a couple of special players two years ago when Ortner and running back Ryan Williams came up late in the season. The Tigers lost to Cary-Grove, 7-0, in the Class 6A quarterfinals, with Ortner and Williams both playing significant roles in two playoff victories.

Williams leads the area in rushing yards (1,414), attempts (219, 45 more than anyone else) and touchdowns (21). Ortner tops all receivers in catches, yards (862) and is second with seven touchdowns. He caught 79 passes for 1,360 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, all school records.

Lavand connected with Ortner 19 times in the Tigers’ win last season at Huntley, which ties for third on the IHSA list for a single game.

Ortner said his one-plus years with Lavand had a lasting effect on him as a player.

“He exposed me to some new routes, and he always was a good leader,” said Ortner, who has not decided whether he will play football in college. “I took away a lot from him learning the position. Once we got moving with the offense [this season] it’s been pretty smooth. I just want to do whatever I can to help this team win games, and hopefully make a nice playoff run.”

The Tigers like to pound teams with Williams in their running game, but Ortner and wide receiver Alan Pawlicki give DeCoste options with the pass. Fralick is pleased that their run-pass ratio is about 50-50.

“When Ryno’s doing his thing and pounding it, then we can beat them over the top,” DeCoste said, with his eyes getting big. “You basically put it up in the air and you know he’s going to battle for it. He usually comes down with it.”