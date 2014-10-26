High school football: Crystal Lake Central (7-2) vs Hinsdale South (7-2)

No. 7 Crystal Lake Central vs. No. 10 Hinsdale South (7-2)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Class: 6A

Record: 7-2, 4-2 in the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division

The number: This is the Tigers' seventh straight playoff appearance, and fifth under Coach Matt Fralick.

How they got here: Losses to Prairie Ridge and Woodstock North kept Crystal Lake Central from winning the FVC Fox Division, but it won its last four games to safely end up with an at-large berth.

The skinny: First-year starting quarterback Matt DeCoste stepped into a nice situation. The Tigers' no-huddle, spread attack features two of the area's top playmakers. Senior running back Ryan Williams ran for 1,414 yards and 21 touchdowns. And senior wide receiver Jack Ortner, a first-team all-area selection a year ago, caught 60 passes for 862 yards and six touchdowns. After stumbling against Woodstock North on Sept. 26, they put up an average of 48 points per game in its final four victories and look to be playing some of its best football of the season.

Know thy foe: Hinsdale South comes out of the West Suburban Gold Conference, having won three of their final four games. They can win in a variety of ways. Over the first eight games, they averaged more than 30 points per contest, and put up 55 points in an Oct. 17 win over Morton. Or, take, for example, the season finale against Downers Grove South, where they shut out the Mustangs and held them to 151 yards of offense in a 7-0 win.

First Round

Game 1 — #16 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (5-4) at #1 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (9-0), TBA

Game 2 — #9 Chicago (King) (7-2) at #8 Antioch (7-2), TBA

Game 3 — #13 Lake Forest (H.S.) (6-3) at #4 Belvidere (North) (8-1), TBA

Game 4 — #12 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (6-3) at #5 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (7-2), TBA

Game 5 — #15 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (6-3) at #2 DeKalb (8-1), TBA

Game 6 — #10 Darien (Hinsdale South) (7-2) at #7 Crystal Lake (Central) (7-2), TBA

Game 7 — #14 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (6-3) at #3 Lake Villa (Lakes) (8-1), TBA

Game 8 — #11 Grayslake (North) (6-3) at #6 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), TBA

Game 9 — #8 Harvey (Thornton) (5-4) at #1 Lemont (H.S.) (9-0), TBA

Game 10 — #5 Crete (C.-Monee) (6-3) at #4 Yorkville (7-2), TBA

Game 11 — #7 Chicago (Morgan Park) (6-3) at #2 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (8-1), TBA

Game 12 — #6 Oak Forest (6-3) at #3 Oak Lawn (Richards) (8-1), TBA

Game 13 — #8 Galesburg (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Peoria (Notre Dame) (9-0), TBA

Game 14 — #5 Chatham (Glenwood) (6-3) at #4 Champaign (Centennial) (6-3), TBA

Game 15 — #7 Springfield (Southeast) (5-4) at #2 Normal (Community West) (7-2), TBA

Game 16 — #6 East St. Louis (Sr.) (5-4) at #3 Peoria (Richwoods) (7-2), TBA

Second Round

Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA

Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA

Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA

Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA

Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA

Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA

Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA

Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA

Quarterfinals

Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA

Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA

Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA

Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA

Semifinals

Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA

Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA

Championship

Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at Champaign (Memorial Stadium), TBA