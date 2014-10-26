High school football: Crystal Lake Central (7-2) vs Hinsdale South (7-2)

No. 7 Crystal Lake Central vs. No. 10 Hinsdale South (7-2)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Class: 6A
Record: 7-2, 4-2 in the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division
The number: This is the Tigers' seventh straight playoff appearance, and fifth under Coach Matt Fralick.
How they got here: Losses to Prairie Ridge and Woodstock North kept Crystal Lake Central from winning the FVC Fox Division, but it won its last four games to safely end up with an at-large berth.
The skinny: First-year starting quarterback Matt DeCoste stepped into a nice situation. The Tigers' no-huddle, spread attack features two of the area's top playmakers. Senior running back Ryan Williams ran for 1,414 yards and 21 touchdowns. And senior wide receiver Jack Ortner, a first-team all-area selection a year ago, caught 60 passes for 862 yards and six touchdowns. After stumbling against Woodstock North on Sept. 26, they put up an average of 48 points per game in its final four victories and look to be playing some of its best football of the season.
Know thy foe: Hinsdale South comes out of the West Suburban Gold Conference, having won three of their final four games. They can win in a variety of ways. Over the first eight games, they averaged more than 30 points per contest, and put up 55 points in an Oct. 17 win over Morton. Or, take, for example, the season finale against Downers Grove South, where they shut out the Mustangs and held them to 151 yards of offense in a 7-0 win.
First Round
Game 1 — #16 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (5-4) at #1 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (9-0), TBA
Game 2 — #9 Chicago (King) (7-2) at #8 Antioch (7-2), TBA
Game 3 — #13 Lake Forest (H.S.) (6-3) at #4 Belvidere (North) (8-1), TBA
Game 4 — #12 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (6-3) at #5 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (7-2), TBA
Game 5 — #15 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (6-3) at #2 DeKalb (8-1), TBA
Game 6 — #10 Darien (Hinsdale South) (7-2) at #7 Crystal Lake (Central) (7-2), TBA
Game 7 — #14 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (6-3) at #3 Lake Villa (Lakes) (8-1), TBA
Game 8 — #11 Grayslake (North) (6-3) at #6 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), TBA
Game 9 — #8 Harvey (Thornton) (5-4) at #1 Lemont (H.S.) (9-0), TBA
Game 10 — #5 Crete (C.-Monee) (6-3) at #4 Yorkville (7-2), TBA
Game 11 — #7 Chicago (Morgan Park) (6-3) at #2 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (8-1), TBA
Game 12 — #6 Oak Forest (6-3) at #3 Oak Lawn (Richards) (8-1), TBA
Game 13 — #8 Galesburg (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Peoria (Notre Dame) (9-0), TBA
Game 14 — #5 Chatham (Glenwood) (6-3) at #4 Champaign (Centennial) (6-3), TBA
Game 15 — #7 Springfield (Southeast) (5-4) at #2 Normal (Community West) (7-2), TBA
Game 16 — #6 East St. Louis (Sr.) (5-4) at #3 Peoria (Richwoods) (7-2), TBA
Second Round
Game 17 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBA
Game 18 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, TBA
Game 19 — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA
Game 20 — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, TBA
Game 21 — Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBA
Game 22 — Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, TBA
Game 23 — Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, TBA
Game 24 — Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16, TBA
Quarterfinals
Game 25 — Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18, TBA
Game 26 — Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20, TBA
Game 27 — Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, TBA
Game 28 — Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24, TBA
Semifinals
Game 29 — Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26, TBA
Game 30 — Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28, TBA
Championship
Game 31 — Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30 at Champaign (Memorial Stadium), TBA