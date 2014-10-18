High school football: Prairie Ridge tops Woodstock North

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge no longer sets up every kickoff return to be a reverse in which a handoff is made, or faked, between the two deep men.

“We can’t do it all the time,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said, “because people can prepare for it.”

But it’s still in the playbook, and that element of surprise can make it even more effective. Schremp picked the ideal time for the reverse Friday night and freshman Samson Evans’ 78-yard return helped swing the game in Prairie Ridge’s favor.

Four plays after Evans set up the Wolves at Woodstock North’s 7-yard line, they scored to break a tie. Points, which had been scarce in the first three quarters, came easily after that as the Wolves rolled to a 38-14 victory at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium that clinched a share of the Fox Valley Conference Fox Division championship.

With the score tied at 14-14, Jacob Reid took the kickoff at the 8 and ran to the 15, where he and Evans met near the middle of the field. Reid acted like he kept the ball and Evans, one of Prairie Ridge’s fastest players, raced around the wall on the left sideline.

“You want to get the best fake possible,” Reid said. “Selling that gets four guys going the other direction. And you can’t do it without the blockers. I just looked up and saw [Evans] running down the left sideline.”

Prairie Ridge (6-2 overall, 5-1 FVC Fox) is one-half game ahead of Woodstock North (4-4, 4-1) and Grayslake North (5-3, 4-1). Those teams meet at Woodstock North next week, with the winner sharing the title with the Wolves.

North had tied the score when Jordan Plummer scored from 11 yards out late in the third quarter. The Thunder nearly held after Evans’ big kickoff return as defensive end Jake Britton grabbed Wolves fullback Nathan Griffin on fourth-and-goal from the 2. Somehow, Griffin wriggled through and fell into the end zone.

Reid, a senior safety, came through on another key play on North’s next drive. On fourth-and-1 from the Wolves’ 42, Reid ran down Travis Busch on a pitch for a 3-yard loss.

“A couple plays before I let up a big play and I needed to make up for it,” Reid said. “I went through and tackled him for my brothers. Momentum-changers are a big deal. You can go a long way with them.”

Three plays after that, running back Brent Anderson, who had missed most of four games with a shoulder injury, ran for a 49-yard touchdown.

“We were realizing what we were playing for,” said the Wolves Chris Dolleton, who plays on both lines. “It wasn’t even about the conference championship, we were playing for each other, the camaraderie and brotherhood.”

North needs a win against the Knights next week to make the playoffs for the third time in four years, and to share the division title.

“We made three huge mistakes,” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. “And they beat us by about three touchdowns. With a team that has Prairie Ridge’s talent and tradition, you can’t make those mistakes.”

Busch finished with 11 carries for 111 and Plummer ran 17 times for 104 yards. Griffin led Prairie Ridge with 83 yards on 14 carries.

Game Ball:

Brent Anderson, Prairie Ridge, Sr.

Anderson, who suffered a shoulder injury against Crystal Lake Central, returned to the lineup Friday and made an impact. Anderson raced for a 49-yard touchdown that game the Wolves a 28-14 lead with 5:44 to go in the fourth quarter.

The number

189

Prairie Ridge ran for 189 of its 251 rushing yards in the second half, mainly in the fourth quarter as it pulled away.

The big play

With the score tied at 14-14, the Wolves ran a reverse on a kickoff return with Jacob Reid handing to Samson Evans at the 15-yard line. Evans ran to Woodstock North’s 7 to set up the go-ahead touchdown and spark a 24-point fourth quarter.