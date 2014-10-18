High school football: Crystal Lake Central rolls past Hampshire

CRYSTAL LAKE – The Crystal Lake Central Tigers came into Friday night’s FVC Fox Division game against Hampshire knowing that if they executed their game plan, they would come out on top.

Ryan Williams scored three first half touchdowns and the Tigers created four turnovers as they rolled past Hampshire, 65-20.

"I thought we played exceptional in all three phases of the game," Tigers coach Matt Fralick said. "Offense played well, defense created turnovers and special teams made some big plays. All in all, a very good game for us."

Crystal Lake Central (6-2, 3-2 FVC Fox) used a balanced offensive attack Friday night, as quarterback Matt DeCoste threw for 200 yards even, and the Tigers, led by Williams' 136 yards, rushed for 232.

The defensive plays that Fralick talked about came from numerous players, but safety Brad Garber's 73-yard interception return for a touchdown was the biggest of them all.

"I just dropped back into coverage and read the quarterback's eyes," Garber said. "I undercut the route and I was really gone from there."

The big plays for the Tigers were capped off on the opening kickoff of the second half. Jose Figueroa, a defensive end, ripped the ball away from Hampshire's Jared Lund and returned it 18 yards for a touchdown.

Hampshire (3-5, 1-5) got a spark from junior wide receiver Xavier Bennett who caught six passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

"Hats off to [Crystal Lake Central] on a great game," Hampshire coach Mike Brasile said. "But I am so proud of the way our kids fought all the way until the final whistle. We have such a great group of guys here and a really bright future."

Game ball

Brad Garber, sr., safety. Crystal Lake Central

Garber had two interceptions, one of which he returned 73 yards for a touchdown. Garber also recorded five tackles in the Tigers' win over Hampshire.

The Number

115 - the number of penalty yards that CL Central was flagged for, despite winning by 45.

Big Play

On the opening kick of the second half, Tigers' defensive end Jose Figueroa ripped the ball out of the hands of the Hampshire return man and took it 18 yards for a touchdown to extend CL Central's lead to 42-6.

Crystal Lake Central 65, Hampshire 20

Hampshire 0 6 14 0 – 20

CL Central 7 28 23 7 – 65

First quarter

CLC– DeCoste 1 run (Chen kick), 3:06.

Second quarter

H– Manning 20 pass from Bridges (kick failed), 11:02.

CLC– Williams 1 run (Chen kick), 6:08.

CLC– Ortner 79 pass from DeCoste (Chen kick), 9:26.

CLC– Williams 1 run (Chen kick), 4:09.

CLC– Williams 3 run (Chen Kick), 2:11.

Third quarter

CLC– Figueroa 18 fumble return (Chen kick), 11:46.

H– Bennett 56 pass from Bridges (Kruse kick), 10:09.

CLC– FG Chen 42, 7:41.

H– Bennett 17 pass from Bridges (Kruse kick), 3:45.

CLC– Ortner 34 pass from DeCoste (Chen kick), 2:26.

CLC– Garber 73 interception return, (run failed), 11.2.

Fourth quarter

CLC– May 5 run (Chen kick), 7:31.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING– Hampshire: Lund 6-17, Bennett 1-minus-1. Bridges 6-minus-7. Curran 3-minus-9, Adriatico 2-minus-11. TOTAL: 18-minus-11. Crystal Lake Central: Williams 20-136. May 7-56. Baron 3-16. Sances 1-10. DeCoste 13-6. Ortner 1-5. Oetjens 3-3. TOTAL: 48-232.

PASSING– Hampshire: Bridges 17-33-184-2. Curran 0-2-0-1. Crystal Lake Central: DeCoste 12-19-200-0. Oetjens 0-0-0-0.

RECEIVING– Hampshire: Bennett 6-105, Seagren 3-43, Manning 7-37, Curran 1-minus-1. Crystal Lake Central: Ortner 6-131, Wagner 3-44, Williams 3-25.

TEAM YARDS: Hampshire 173, Crystal Lake Central 432.