Crystal Lake Central defense made big stops to beat undefeated Centennial

CHAMPAIGN – Big plays kept Champaign Centennial within reach of Crystal Lake Central for most of Friday night’s nonconference football game.

Central had no answer for 6-foot-3, 215-pound Steven Lee, who had touchdown grabs of 69 and 77 yards and made up for 217 of his team's 234 yards of total offense. And, following the Tigers' first touchdown, Jeremiah Peoples ran the kickoff 92 yards for the score, giving the Chargers their only lead, 7-6, with 8:02 in the first.

Despite the big plays allowed, the Tigers defense also came up with big stops at critical times that allowed them to escape Champaign with a 33-20 win.

Central (5-2) got to quarterback Michael Risinger five times, holding Centennial (6-1) to minus 34 yards on the ground without one rusher gaining positive yardage. Jose Figueroa and Shawn Kyska each recorded two sacks, and Alec Baron added one.

Three of Central's five sacks came in the fourth quarter, and constant pressure on Risinger (14 of 29, 268 yards passing) resulted in rushed and inaccurate throws.

Figueroa's first sack was a momentum changer, forcing a three-and-out on Centennial's opening possession of the second half and pinning the Chargers deep in their own territory. Central took advantage of good field position, going 63 yards in four plays to take a 26-13 early in the third.

“That was our game plan, our pass defense tonight was going to be our pass rush,” Central coach Matt Fralik said. “You give them any time with their receivers and bad things are going to happen. We knew we had to put pressure on them and we did.”

Central ends the regular season with two Fox Valley Conference Fox Division games at home, starting with Hampshire on Friday. The Tigers can guarantee themselves a playoff berth with a win.