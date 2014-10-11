Crystal Lake Central knocks off previously undefeated Champaign Centennial

CHAMPAIGN – It was obvious that Champaign Centennial was trying to stop Ryan Williams during Friday night’s nonconference football game against Crystal Lake Central.

The Tigers senior running back, who entered the game with 1,012 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, couldn’t find much room early to run against a stingy Chargers defense intent on stopping the 5-foot-11, 205-pound bruiser.

But that opened up plenty of opportunities for quarterback Matt DeCoste, who took advantage by running the ball 21 times for 115 yards and two scores in a 33-20 win.

DeCoste happily took on additional carries to help keep Centennial (6-1) on its toes.

“That’s how I play, just be physical and run right at them,” said DeCoste, who averaged 5.48 yards per carry. “I’m not much of a juker. It was really the offensive line giving me those big holes today.”

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound senior had a 25-yard touchdown to open up the scoring early in the first quarter, and added a nine-yard scamper on the team’s first possession of the second half to give Central a 26-13 lead with 9:41 in the third.

He beat two Chargers defenders to the left corner of the end zone on the play, completing a four-play, 63-yard drive by the Tigers to open the second half.

DeCoste also found success through the air, completing 18 of 25 passes for 174 yards, including 91 yards to Jack Ortner on nine receptions.

“They obviously geared up to stop Williams,” Tigers coach Matt Fralick said. “His yards tonight were tough, that’s for sure. He took a beating tonight. But Matt did an excellent job of finding the holes and making them pay for it.”

Despite Centennial’s attempts to stop Williams, the running back still got his, carrying the ball 32 times for 159 yards and touchdown runs of six and eight yards.

The Tigers used their “Godzilla” package to run the final 6:11 and earn their fifth win, making Central playoff eligible for the fifth time in five seasons under Fralick.

Gameball

Matt DeCoste, QB, senior

DeCoste led Central's offensive attack with 289 total yards (174 passing, 115 rushing), and scored two of the Tigers' four rushing touchdowns.

The Number

217: Receiving yards for 6-foot-3, 215-pound WR Steven Lee, who had touchdown receptions of 77 and 69 yards for Centennial.

The Big Play

After Jose Figueroa sacked QB Michael Risinger to force a 3-and-out on Centennial's first possession of the 2nd half, the Tigers went 63 yards in four plays, scoring on a 9-yard quarterback keeper from DeCoste to take a 26-13 lead with 9:41 left in the third quarter.

CL Central 33, Champaign Centennial 20

CL Central 16 3 7 7 – 33

Centennial 13 0 7 0 – 20

First quarter

CLC–DeCoste 25 run (run failed), 8:19

CEN–Peoples 92 kickoff return (Lyons kick), 8:02

CLC–Williams 8 run (Chen kick), 6:14

CLC–Chen 22 field goal, 2:45

CEN–Lee 77 pass from M. Risinger (kick missed), 1:40

Second quarter

CLC–Chen 37 field goal, 0:10.9

Third quarter

CLC–DeCoste 9 run (Chen kick), 9:41

CEN–Lee 69 pass from M. Risinger (Lyons kick)

Fourth quarter

CLC–Williams 6 run (Chen kick), 11:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–CLC: Williams 32-159, DeCoste 21-115, May 5-21, Ortner 1-7, Baron 3-10. Totals: 62-312. CEN: Maltbia 6-minus 8, Stampley 1-minus 1, M. Risinger 9-minus 25. Totals: 16-34. PASSING–CLC: DeCoste 18-25-0-174. CEN: M. Risinger 14-29-0-268, RECEIVING–CLC: Pawlicki 4-47, Ortner 9-91, MacAlpine 4-33, May 1-3. CEN: Stampley 3-3, Lee 7-217, Sago 3-48, Maltbia 1-0. TOTAL YARDS–CLC 486, 234.