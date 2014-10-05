Football insider: Left side of Crystal Lake Central line was dominant

Northwest Herald Power Rankings

1. Cary-Grove (6-0): The Trojans, No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 7A poll, rolled past McHenry with a season-high point total in a 54-20 win.

2. Marian Central (4-2): The Hurricanes picked up a much-needed victory behind QB Billy Bahl’s four touchdown passes in a 28-14 win against Niles Notre Dame. They’re still ranked No. 6 in Class 5A.

3. Huntley (5-1): The Red Raiders looked like the second-best team in the FVC with an impressive with a 37-14 win at Jacobs, racking up 490 total yards.

4. Jacobs (4-2): The Golden Eagles had trouble with Huntley, but have a chance to bounce back this week against Cary-Grove.

5. Woodstock North (3-3): The Thunder won another FVC Fox Division game Friday at Hampshire, 21-9, to take a half-game lead over Prairie Ridge and a one-game lead over Grayslake North.

Noteworthy

Look to the future: Crystal Lake Central basically sealed its 37-34 victory over Grayslake North Thursday by running its Godzilla package for a 13-play, 98-yard drive that consumed 6:50 off the clock.

Most of the success on that drive came from running to the left side behind senior guard Jimmy Adams and freshman left tackle Wyatt Blake. Defensive end Alec Baron carried five times in the drive, while running back Aaron Sances finished with the last two carries of the drive, all to the left side.

“We felt they were a little vulnerable to that side,” Tigers coach Matt Fralick said. “Wyatt did a great job too.”

Fralick considers Adams (6-1, 245) his best lineman, while Blake, 6-3, 265 and making his second start, represents the future.

New kicker: Cary-Grove sophomore Collin Walsh was one of the better kickers in the area last season, but because of FVC rules, Walsh, a fullback on the sophomore team, cannot kick for the varsity team until the postseason.

FVC rules prohibit players from participating in both the sophomore and varsity games. In the meantime, quarterback Jason Gregoire is doing the kicking for the Trojans.

Not too bad: C-G center Scott Topole (broken thumb) missed Saturday’s game and defensive back-running back Matt Sutherland missed the second half with a sprained ankle. Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said both could have played, but were held out for precautionary measures.

Quick thinker: It looked odd when McHenry quarterback Mike Briscoe backpedalled 10 yards between plays in the second half at C-G Saturday, but it was a head’s-up move by the senior.

A receiver was running toward the huddle and the player he was replacing had not left the huddle yet. Briscoe, sensing a penalty for too many men in the huddle, remedied that by quickly backing up so he was not considered part of the huddle for a moment.

Loads of wins: The matchup between Huntley and Jacobs on Friday may have featured more coaching wins than any game in the state for the weekend. Huntley coach John Hart now has 267 career wins in his 30th year (most of them in Indiana) and Jacobs coach Bill Mitz has 222.

Looking ahead: C-G currently is projected on the IHSA website as a Class 7A team, barely. The IHSA’s projects Class 7A teams to run from 1,812 to 2,380. C-G’s enrollment is 1,812, indicating the Trojans could fall to Class 6A when the 256 playoff schools are determined in three weeks.

This Week’s Top Games

Cary-Grove (6-0, 2-0) at Jacobs (4-2, 1-1)

7:15 p.m. Friday, Jacobs Athletic Field

• C-G has outscored its opponents, 247-83, this season and wants to avenge last season’s loss. Jacobs is the defending champion and needs a win to have a chance at winning a share.

Marengo (4-2, 2-2) at Johnsburg (5-1, 4-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Johnsburg Athletic Field

• Marengo is still looking for a fifth win and playoff eligibility, while Johnsburg is trying to win the Big Northern Conference East Division title. The Skyhawks have won five in a row.