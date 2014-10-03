Crystal Lake Central channels Godzilla to take over

CRYSTAL LAKE – Backed up inside its own 2 yard line, Crystal Lake Central sent in Godzilla.

No. Not the mythical beast. But the Tigers’ special package known by this moniker was nearly as destructive in a 37-34 home victory.

The Tigers substituted their typical no-huddle, spread formation with a three running back, two tight end set. Initially, the special package was meant to give the offense a little bit of breathing room at the end of the third quarter.

But, as they chewed up yardage and clock into the fourth quarter, there was little reason to switch.

By the time junior Aaron Sances followed his blockers into the end zone to put Crystal Lake Central up 37-27, the Tigers had gone 98 yards on 13 plays and chewed up 6 minutes and 50 seconds of clock.

“That was the game,” Crystal Lake Central coach Matt Fralick said. “It put us up two scores. It burned off six minutes of clock. I thought that was the turning point when we were able march it right down there. The tide of the game turned after that.”

The word Godzilla comes from the Japanese words portmanteau (gorilla) and kujira (whale). Not sure what that says about the offensive linemen on the left side, including freshman tackle Wyatt Blake.

Senior running back Ryan Williams noticed that the Tigers had an advantage over Grayslake North on this side and told the coaches to keep calling 77 power.

“We knew they couldn’t stop it,” left guard Jimmy Adams said.

Senior Alec Baron did the bulk of the leg work during the drive. Behind Williams’ blocks and a strong push from the left side of the line, he carried the ball 5 times for 50 yards in the game-changing drive.

The way things turned out, don’t be surprised if you see a sequel of the 400-foot beast sometime soon.