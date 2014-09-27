Woodstock North shocks Crystal Lake Central

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock North coach Jeff Schroeder described his team as one in a cage with the lock bending, waiting to come out.

On Friday night in their FVC Fox Division game against Crystal Lake Central, they got what Schroeder called their biggest win in school history.

"We haven't had a win like that over an opponent like that ... ever," Schroeder said.

The Thunder scored early and often against Central Friday night, defeating the Tigers, 49-27.

Woodstock North (2-3, 2-0 FVC Fox) used their triple-option offense to run for 418 yards, with three running backs over 100 yards. Travis Busch led the way for the Thunder with nine carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Crystal Lake Central (3-2, 1-2) was playing without starting quarterback Matt DeCoste, so it relied on running back Ryan Williams more than usual.

Williams rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in the first half.

"I think a big key for us was that we made them one-dimensional," Schroeder said. "Once we got out to a lead, we knew they had to pass the ball more, and luckily that meant [Williams] not getting as many touches."

The Tigers started sophomore quarterback Shannon Madura, who threw three interceptions. One of those was in the end zone, while another was returned to the 3-yard line and eventually run in for a score.

"I don't think the blame can go on Shannon," Tigers coach Matt Fralick said. "We did not play well enough to beat a good Woodstock North team tonight. Plain and simple."

Jack Ortner added to his area-leading catches total by catching 10 more passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.

"We believe in ourselves more and more after each good day of practice," Thunder quarterback Jimmy Krenger said. "We know that we have 'broken out of that cage' that we are one step closer to the playoffs."

Sean Lagerstrom added three catches for 122 yards, a touchdown, and a defensive interception for the Thunder. Krenger ran for two touchdowns and had an interception in the game as well.

Jacob Britton

Woodstock North, sr., OL-DL

Britton had an interception and returned the ball to the 3-yard line, which led to a Thunder touchdown. Britton was part of a defense that allowed seven second-half points.

The Big Number

3 - Interceptions by Woodstock North.

The Big Play

The first play of scrimmage in the second half for Woodstock North was a 54-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Krenger to Sean Lagerstrom. That touchdown, Krenger’s first passing touchdown of the season, stretched the Thunder lead to 15.