Crystal Lake Central pulls away from Grant

CRYSTAL LAKE— It would be hard to find a team that had a worse opening defensive series than Crystal Lake Central this weekend. The Tigers allowed Grant to convert two fourth downs, milk eight minutes off the clock and — worst of all — score the go-ahead touchdown on the first series of the season.

But it would be even harder to find a team that played a better all-around game than Crystal Lake Central did on its home field to beat Grant, 42-6, when the game resumed on Saturday.

After the Bulldogs took the opening drive 80 yards in 22 plays, the Tigers played almost flawlessly in all three phases over the next 39 minutes and 53 seconds. The Crystal Lake Central defense held the Bulldogs to just 90 total yards and forced an interception. The offense scored so quickly and so easily that the punter was unnecessary until late in the fourth quarter.

Even kicker Michael Chen boomed his kickoffs out of the back of the end zone to highlight an impressive special teams performance.

It was like night and day from that opening series. Well… Come to think of it... The game did take a night and a day after lightning postponed the final three quarters until Saturday afternoon.

The difference?

“Basically guys started doing their job,” Crystal Lake Central coach Matt Fralick said. “We didn’t do our job in that first series. After that, we did.”

Starting in his first varsity game, senior quarterback Matt DeCoste was effective on the ground (40 yards) and in the air (two touchdowns). It was a good opening act and will go a long way toward replacing last year’s starter, Kyle Lavand, who threw for 2,311 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, second most in the area in each category.

Then again, the way Ryan Williams ran the ball, it might not matter who is throwing it. The senior running back rushed for three touchdowns, including a 48-yard gallop, and accounted for 161 of the Tigers’ 368 yards of total offense.

He hopes it’s only the beginning.

“The first win means everything,” Williams said. “It gets the momentum rolling for games to come.”

Game Ball: Ryan Williams rushed for three touchdowns, including a 48-yarder, to start the season. He piled up 139 yards on 21 carries and caught two passes for 22 yards.

Number: 90 — The number of yards the Grant offense mustered up over the entire game. The figure is more impressive considering the Bulldogs went 80 yards on 22 plays to open the game.

Big Play: Leading 7-6 early in the second quarter, Crystal Lake Central junior safety Aaron Sances intercepted Grant quarterback Spencer Lhotka deep in Bulldogs territory. It set up Ryan William's first touchdown of the game and shifted the momentum in favor of the home team.

Crystal Lake Central 42, Grant 6

Crystal Lake Central 7 14 21 0 — 42

Grant 6 0 0 0 — 6

First Quarter

G— Bredwood 3 pass from Lhotka (kick failed), 3:53

CLC— Pawlicki 29 pass from DeCoste (Chen kick), 0:59

Second Quarter

CLC— Williams 5 run (Chen kick), 10:14

CLC— MacAlpine 18 pass from DeCoste (Chen kick), 6:08

Third Quarter

CLC— Baron 5 run (Chen kick), 8:19

CLC— Williams 48 run (Chen kick), 5:39

CLC— Williams 6 run (Chen kick), 1:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING— Crystal Lake Central: Williams: 21-139, DeCoste 7-40, Evertsen 5-11, Baron 2-11, Kyska 2-5, May 3-3, Sances 2-3, Oetjens 1-0. Totals: 43-212. Grant: Hollins 20-34, Bettis 6- 21, Bredwood 13-18, Lhotka 6- -2. Totals: 45-71.

PASSING— Crystal Lake Central: DeCoste 13-19-0-156, Oetjens 0-1-0-0. Grant: Lhotka 4-6-1-19

RECEIVING— Crystal Lake South: Ortner 5-56, Pawlicki 3-35, MacAlpine 2-31, Williams 2-22, May 1-12. Grant: Kemar 2-13, Bredwood 2-6.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS: Crystal Lake Central 368, Grant 90.

Sophomore score: Crystal Lake Central 34, Grant 0.