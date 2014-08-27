Football preview: Crystal Lake Central

Quick hits

Coach: Matt Fralick (fifth season, 29-12)

2013 record: 8-2 overall, 6-0 FVC Fox (first place)

Fast fact: Crystal Lake Central has reached the postseason each season since Fralick took over.

Scouting report

• Senior quarterback Matt DeCoste will be counted upon to replace Kyle Lavand, who threw for 2,311 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, second most in the area in each category behind Marian Central quarterback Billy Bahl. DeCoste is small at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, but he served as Lavand’s backup last season and provides experience.

• Wide receiver Jack Ortner is coming off one of the best statistical seasons in area history. A Northwest Herald all-area first-team selection, he caught 79 passes for 1,360 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago. “He runs great routes,” Fralick said. “He can change direction all in one motion. He doesn’t need to slow down. He has great hands to track the ball in the air. He’s a special receiver.”

• With a new quarterback, the Tigers will rely heavily on returning running back Ryan Williams, who rushed for 1,045 and 16 touchdowns as a junior last fall. At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, he has pretty good size. Paving the way for him will be an offensive line led by right tackle Spencer Hobson, who has added 50 pounds since last season and is now 6-foot-3, 280.

• 6-foot-1 defensive end Alec Baron anchors the defense, which also returns athletic junior outside linebacker Shawn Kyska. Baron has also added 15-20 pounds this offseason. “We’re as fast and as strong as we’ve ever been,” Fralick said of his defense. Also bolstering the defensive side are linebacker Romeo McKnight and cornerback Marcus Rios, who will provide experience.

• September will mark a challenging stretch for the Tigers. After hosting Grant in their season opener, they’ll go on the road for four consecutive Fox Valley Conference road games before their next home date in October.

Drill that stands out

The Tigers want to play fast – up-tempo, no-huddle, run as many plays as possible. So, to condition themselves before the season, Fralick has his offense gather on the 15-yard line against one defense. After running a play, they sprint toward the other side of the field in six to eight seconds to face another defense. Then, the process repeats itself. The goal is to get off as many plays as possible in a 10-minute span, somewhere between 40 and 50. Eventually, over the course of training camp, they build up to 15 or 16 minutes.

Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 29 Grant 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 @ Woodstock 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 12 @ Prairie Ridge 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 @ Crystal Lake South 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 26 @ Woodstock North 7:15p.m.

Oct. 2 Grayslake North 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 10 @ Champaign Centennial 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 17 Hampshire 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 24 Grayslake Central 7:15 p.m.