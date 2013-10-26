Crystal Lake South ruins Huntley’s playoff chances

CRYSTAL LAKE – For the first time in their varsity careers, Crystal Lake South’s seniors entered the final week of the regular season without a next week to look forward to.

They made sure their curtain call was a night to remember.

Quarterback Austin Rogers had a hand in all four of South’s touchdowns – running for two, passing for another and hauling in a touchdown catch as the Gators overpowered Huntley, 27-7, on Friday night.

With South out of playoff contention, the Gators (4-5, 2-4 FVC Valley) grabbed hold of the momentum from the start, keeping the Red Raiders from ever getting into rhtyhm and slamming the door on Huntley's own playoff chances.

"It would have been easy to hang it in in our situation, but they played their hearts out," South coach Chuck Ahsmann said. "We talked about how we had to match their intensity early because their season was on the line and we knew that."

Behind Rogers, the Gators jumped out to a 20-0 lead. Rogers connected with Eric Landis on a 21-yard touchdown pass before reaching the end zone on runs of 21 and 24 yards. By the end of the first half, Rogers single-handedly ran for more yards (94) than Huntley (4-5, 2-4 Valley) amassed as a team.

For the Red Raiders, who needed a win to be considered for a postseason berth, the inability to get anything rolling offensively for a second straight week again played a big role in the final result.

"Physically, I think they handled us up front," Huntley coach John Hart said. "But to not play well for a whole half is inexcusable. This will take a while (to sink in) because the seniors deserved better. But when you get yourself in a bad position, bad things can happen."

Rogers extended the lead to 27-0 late in the third quarter, scoring on the receiving end of Payton Minogue's 21-yard touchdown pass.

That started a strange turn of events as the game was twice delayed when blown circuit breakers caused two banks of stadium lights to go out. Huntley finally ended its scoring drought on Mitch Kawell's 45-yard touchdown run with one bank of lights still out, keeping the Gators from recording the shutout win.

Despite that, South's seniors were able to celebrate a win in their final game – something Rogers says will soften the blow of the Gators seeing their string of playoff appearances come to an end.

“We wanted to get to the playoffs, but we ended up getting the win and that was the goal,” Rogers said. “We left on a good note, I played one of my best games of the season so it was a good way to win for me – and for our team.”