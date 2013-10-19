Crystal Lake Central pulls away from Woodstock in second half

CRYSTAL LAKE - Once Crystal Lake Central’s football team hunkered down, finding its identity didn’t take long.

Despite owning a nine-point lead against Woodstock at halftime on Friday, the Tigers felt like they’d been kicked all over the field. Central used the break to examine its approach and get back to what the Tigers have done best this season: run the ball.

Thirteen plays and four minutes into the third quarter, Central’s metamorphosis was all but complete. Running back Connor Hines rushed in a 4-yard touchdown to spark the Tigers to a 48-27 victory against the Blue Streaks that clinched at least a share of the division title with one game left in the regular season.

“We were just really out of sync in the first half,” Central quarterback Kyle Lavand said. “I don’t know what it was, but we had to get back to playing smash mouth football. We had to hit them hard, and in the second half, we did that.”

The Tigers (7-1, 5-0 FVC Fox) bobbled the kickoff return to start the third quarter, but it was the only time Central struggled during the drive. The Tigers ran 13 plays, including eight runs from running back Ryan Williams (218 yards, 26 carries), to get Hines in the end zone and take a 35-19 advantage at the 8:05 mark in the third.

Woodstock, which scored twice in the first quarter on a 74-yard screen from quarterback Jace Pohlman to receiver Jordan Sumner and on Pohlman’s 66-yard bomb to Michael Santucci, went three and out on its ensuing possession. The Tigers started their second drive at Woodstock’s 49 and used two plays to get Williams in on a 20-yard run for a 42-19 Central lead.

Lavand passed for 149 yards in the first half but kept the game on the ground in the second. The third of his four second-half passes was a 27-yard touchdown toss to Jason MacAlpine with less than 5 minutes left in the third that put Central up 48-19.

Pohlman accounted for all but 27 of the Streaks’ total offensive yards, connecting on 26 of 44 attempts for 408 yards. Pohlman found Sumner again with 4:24 left in the fourth for a 75-yard touchdown that determined the final margin.

“Crystal Lake Central is a stronger football team than us, and they did a nice job,” Woodstock coach Steve Beard said. “Those 13 plays to start the third quarter really turned things around.”