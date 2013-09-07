Harvard outlasts Oregon

HARVARD– Justin Nolen made a mistake, but wasted no time making it up.

Harvard’s senior defensive back jumped Chris Jordan’s route up the seam looking for the interception, but the Oregon running back came down with the ball and took it 64 yards for the touchdown to cut the Hornets’ lead to six points with less than six minutes left.

After the Hawks defense forced a Harvard punt, Oregon got the ball back on their 20 with 1:17 left in the game. Oregon quarterback Tyler Blume looked up the seam again, but this time Nolen came down with the pick to hold on for a 20-14 BNC crossover win for the Hornets.

"I was just looking to help my teammates and really help myself," Nolen said. "I lacked the fundamentals on the previous play. I should have came in with the other arm and I came in the the opposite arm and [the ball] went through."

The Hornets (2-0) racked up 362 total yards, with 315 coming on the ground. Harvard tailback Christian Kramer had 207 yards on 32 carries with fullback Jose Mejia adding 118 yards on 21 carries, with each scoring a touchdown. Kramer started the offense with back-to-back-to-back runs of 26 yards, 13 yards and 26 yards on off-tackle runs with Mejia taking the dives up the middle.

Kramer found his running room running off tackle Adam Freimund. Hornets tight end Tate Miller would block the end down, with Freimund pulling out to get the linebacker.

"If we do our job, they do their job. Everything fits like a puzzle," Freimund said. "Christian just makes us look good."

Harvard wore down the Hawks defense with long drives, with two of their its first three drives going over 15 plays and taking over six minutes, but the Hornets had to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Peyton Schneider on the final drive to end the half. The Hornets moved the ball, but Oregon's defense clamped down towards the goal line.

Oregon stopped Harvard on their 19-yard line on fourth and 1 on Harvard's first drive of the game, picked off Schneider's pass to Nolen on a post in the end zone on Harvard's first drive of the second half, and held the Hornets to another field goal after a Nolen punt return got Harvard the ball on the Oregon 12-yard line.

Harvard coach Tim Haak liked the long drives keeping Oregon's offense off the field, but didn't like the way the drives finished.

"We moved the ball from the 15-yard line to the 15-yard line, but we didn't finish," Haak said. "We came away with three instead of seven points, and we left it open for them."

Schneider went 7-for-11 for 47 yards with Nolen pulling down five receptions for 26 yards.