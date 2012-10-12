CL South QB Rogers makes smooth move

CRYSTAL LAKE – Austin Rogers always knew he could throw the football. But that alone didn’t make him a quarterback.

But Crystal Lake South coach Chuck Ahsmann had a hunch. He had watched Rogers grow up, liked how he was wired and figured with enough time and attention to detail, Rogers could make the transition from natural athlete to one of the faces of the Gators’ offense.

Rogers, who made his first start for South in Week 2 after making the jump from defensive back, has made steady progress in his adopted leadership role and positioning the Gators for a playoff berth heading into tonight’s FVC Valley showdown with Jacobs.

The initial steps became Rogers’ biggest obstacle. Moving to quarterback required Rogers to completely change the way he moved. He had to vastly improve his footwork.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever tried to do,” Rogers said. “It took a lot of repetition – when I first started, I was tripping over my own feet. But it’s all coming back to me now.”

Rogers, along with South wide receiver Eric Schiller, trained at the MAX Training Center in Buffalo Grove, which is operated by former Bears receiver Marcus Robinson. The winter workouts not only allowed Rogers to begin moving like a quarterback, but thinking like one.

Suddenly, Rogers – who had always been able to throw the ball 50 or 60 yards while messing around with his buddies – was becoming a bonafide quarterback. Slowly, Rogers was making better reads and putting better touch on the ball. The next step was seeing the game develop in front of him and responding to what he saw.

By the third week of the season, Rogers started to look more like a natural. Now, there’s no question in Ahsmann’s mind he made the right move.

“I was surprised to a point, but [Rogers is] smart enough to make the transition,” Schiller said.

South offensive coordinator Bill Altmann never gave Rogers more than he could handle. He limited how much of the playbook he used, making sure Rogers’ command of the offense never became an issue. What Rogers lacked in experience, he made up for in instinct, proving that when plays broke down, he could make something happen.

Initially, Rogers struggled with remaining patient, always anxious to take off when his first option wasn’t there. Before long, he became more comfortable in the pocket, building a rapport with his receivers and those around him.

Rogers, only a junior, knows he still has work to do. But with two regular-season games left, Rogers – who has completed 45 percent of his passes for 403 yards and four touchdowns while running for 313 yards and five scores – has grown just enough to make a difference.

“He’s probably more than met my expectations,” Ahsmann said. “The reason we’re 4-3 is because Austin has made some big plays for us – and that’s a big part of it.”

Now, when Rogers looks back to last basketball season when Ahsmann first approached him about making the switch, it’s hard to believe how far he’s come. Everything still isn’t where he’d like it to be, but for now, he’s satisfied with his progress, making the Gators’ success – not his own – his top priority.

“I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job,” Rogers said. “I’m just trying to lead my team to win.”