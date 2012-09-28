Urgency surrounds PR-CL South game

Crystal Lake South and Prairie Ridge are accustomed to fighting for division titles, state rankings and higher playoff seeds in football.

Neither had to worry in recent seasons about qualifying for the postseason, which is why today’s 7:15 p.m. game at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium is vastly different from others in this series.

The winner will be .500 with three games to play and see hope. The loser will have no margin for error and not only have to win out, but hope for help from other teams.

“It’s different. It’s been a long time since we were both in this position,” South coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “When you coach long enough, these things go in cycles. We’ve been lucky to have a long run, hopefully we can continue it.”

The Gators (2-3 overall, 1-2 Fox Valley Conference Valley Division) have been to the playoffs 11 consecutive seasons, currently the best string in the area. Prairie Ridge (2-3, 0-2) won last year’s Class 6A state championship and has played in three straight semifinals, something no other FVC team has done.

The two shared the FVC Valley title last season and South advanced to the Class 7A quarterfinals. Prairie Ridge lost to South in the 2010 regular season, then knocked the Gators out in an IHSA Class 6A playoff quarterfinal game. The Wolves beat South in last year’s regular-season matchup, but have been hurt by graduation and injuries.

“Everything went well last year and now we’re hit by injuries and we can’t get any breaks on the field either,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “I joked with my wife [Sherry] that I almost feel like I sold my soul to the devil last year.”

South’s opponents are a combined 19-6 for the season and the Gators’ 28-12 victory over McHenry could provide a boost for the final four games. The defense has been solid all season and the offense is picking up.

“Prairie Ridge is the opponent ahead of us and who we have to prepare for,” Ahsmann said. “If you start thinking ahead, typically bad things happen. We’re in the position we’re in, but we’ve played some tough teams and we know we have to get ready for Prairie Ridge.”

Prairie Ridge lost quarterback Oliver Kremer in Week 4 with a shoulder injury and sophomore Brent Anderson took over last week. The Wolves also are without two of their best defensive players, linebacker Nick Lanaski and nose tackle Mike Lung, and also have lost three offensive linemen.

“It’s been a tough situation,” Schremp said. “It is what it is. We have a young team and it takes time to jell and learn, then we have new guys going in.”

So instead of a division title on the line, two traditional FVC powers are just scrapping to remain in the playoffs picture.

“It still means something,” Schremp said. “We both still want to make the playoffs and it’s an in-town rival, a close proximity and so many people know each other. It’s a big game for both of us.”

