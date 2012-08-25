Marian Central routs CL South in season opener

WOODSTOCK – Crystal Lake South’s defense did a commendable job at slowing down Marian Central quarterback Chris Streveler in the Hurricanes’ regular offense.

It was on occasions when plays broke down, when Streveler called on his pure athletic ability to improvise, when he was most dangerous.

The 2011 Northwest Herald Player of the Year rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one as Marian, ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press’ Class 5A poll, rolled past the Gators, 31-0, in their nonconference football season opener Friday at George Harding Field.

“Some of those, you can’t really say are good plays,” said Streveler, who twice made key gains after dropped snaps. “Sometimes I just picked the ball up and saw a crease. You can’t count on that to happen every week.”

Streveler’s last rushing touchdown, a 16-yarder in the fourth quarter, summed up what kind of game it was for Marian (1-0). He dropped back on third-and-3, but felt pressure, so he took off up the middle. He juked around a couple of defenders, stiff-armed another to the ground, then scooted around the corner and dived into the end zone.

“He’s a heck of an athlete,” Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann said. “He can run, he has speed and size, and on the film you can’t really see that. He’s really good. They’re really good. That’s a heck of a football team.”

Marian’s defense limited South (0-1) to 122 total yards. The closest the Gators got to the goal line came on their final drive when they reached the Hurricanes’ 31 with both teams’ second units in.

"We knew we had to have a great game because we knew the offense would do their part," Hurricanes linebacker Chris Daniels said. "Everyone's competing for spots on defense and that competition really drove us. You always are playing for a shutout, but we knew they were big up front."

South’s size was a concern for Marian coach Ed Brucker.

“I was worried about them pounding it on us,” Brucker said. “I couldn’t have asked for more. South’s a good program and we had a lot of young kids out there. But I had the one [Streveler].”

Streveler, who committed to Minnesota in June, rushed 21 times for 112 yards and completed 15 of 22 passes or 197 yards. He fired a perfect strike on a 21-yard touchdown to tight end Kevin Kearley for the final score.

“Our offensive line did a great job,” Streveler said. “South brought some pressure and we made some adjustments. We played a nice game, but we still have a lot to work on.”