Prairie Ridge to kick off season with playoff rematch

The IHSA released high school football schedules for the 2012 season Thursday, and it promises to be another entertaining year for teams in McHenry County.

The first week of football games is slated for the night of Friday, Aug. 24. Prairie Ridge, the defending Class 6A state champion, will open at home against Glenbard South. The Wolves defeated Glenbard South, 55-7, in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs last year.

Teams are allowed to start official practices Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Here are some of the other notable games on the schedule for local teams:

In Week 1, Crystal Lake South travels to Marian Central and it will likely give an early gauge of the strengths of teams in the Fox Valley Conference and Suburban Christian Conference.

Cary-Grove goes to Crystal Lake South in Week 3. This game has developed into a big rivalry match between the two District 155 schools and undoubtedly will have championship implications in the FVC Valley Division.

Crystal Lake Central plays Woodstock North in Week 4, a matchup of two of the more promising teams in the FVC Fox Division. North could use a victory to keep moving up in the conference.

Montini and Marian Central renew their rivalry in Week 7. Marian defeated Montini in the regular season last year, but Montini beat the Hurricanes, 52-27, in the playoff quarterfinals on its way to a Class 5A state championship.

Richmond-Burton hosts Harvard in Week 9, the final week of the regular season. It will be the last test in the Big Northern Conference East Division for the Rockets, who are coming off last year’s runner-up finish in Class 4A.