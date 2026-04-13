Celebrate, Create, and Get Moving: Raue Center’s 2026 Special Events

Raue Center For The Arts isn’t just a place to see great performances—it’s a hub for community, creativity, and unforgettable experiences. In 2026, Raue Center invites you to get involved in a series of special events that bring people together to support the arts in fun, meaningful ways. From racing through neighborhood streets to bidding on one-of-a-kind artwork (and even pedaling under the stars), there’s something for everyone.

RUN LIKE A CHAMPION

29th Annual Bob Blazier Run For The Arts Sunday, May 3, 2026 | 8:00 AM

A beloved Crystal Lake tradition, the Bob Blazier Run For The Arts is a family-friendly event that blends fitness, community spirit, and support for the arts. The 5K Run and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk wind through beautiful residential neighborhoods on a flat, easy-to-navigate course—perfect for casual walkers, families, and competitive runners alike.

Event Pricing (plus online registration fee):

5K Run/Walk: $35 thru April 9 | $40 April 10–May 2 | $45 Event Day

$35 thru April 9 | $40 April 10–May 2 | $45 Event Day 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk: $25 thru April 9 | $30 April 10–May 3

Having trouble registering online? Call (815) 356-9010 x114 or sign up on site the morning of the race.

6×6 PROJECT Arts Auction & Fundraiser

Online bidding opens June 13, 2026 In-Person Reception: June 27, 2026 | 5:30–8:00 PM

Raue Center’s wildly popular 6×6 PROJECT returns for another year of art, imagination, and community impact. Artists of all ages and abilities are invited to create original artwork on 6×6” canvases in any medium. Every piece becomes part of an online auction and gallery, with all proceeds benefiting Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts—programs that serve more than 20,000 kids annually.

Since launching in 2019, the 6×6 PROJECT has raised over $112,000, with artwork submitted from across the country. The celebratory reception on June 27 invites artists and the public to mix, mingle, and bid on their favorite pieces in person.

Awards & Prizes will be presented in both the Main Gallery and Kids’ Gallery (artists 12 and under), including jury-selected 1st–3rd place honors and a People’s Choice Award.

How to Participate:Pick up a canvas at the Raue Center Box Office or partner locations while supplies last (with a $5 donation), create your masterpiece, submit it, and join the gallery and reception.

For more information, visit https://www.rauecenter.org/6x6-project/ .

Night Owl Bike Ride

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Looking for a uniquely Raue Center way to spend a summer evening? The Night Owl Bike Ride is a relaxed, community-focused ride that invites cyclists to cruise after dark, enjoy the city from a new perspective, and support the arts along the way. It’s equal parts social outing and local adventure—no racing required. Visit https://www.rauecenter.org/night-owl-bike-ride/ for more info.

From running shoes to paintbrushes to bike helmets, Raue Center’s 2026 special events offer meaningful ways to connect, create, and give back. Join us—and be part of what makes our community thrive. Visit rauecenter.org for more information about these events!

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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