Sleep Smarter: Simple Ways to Extend the Life of Your Mattress

A quality mattress is an investment in your comfort, health, and overall well-being. With proper care, you can extend the life of your mattress and continue enjoying restful sleep for years to come. A few simple habits can make a big difference in protecting your mattress and maintaining its support.

One of the most important steps is using a mattress protector. This helps guard against spills, sweat, dust, and allergens that can break down materials over time. Keeping your mattress clean by vacuuming it occasionally and spot-cleaning any stains also helps preserve its condition.

Rotating your mattress regularly is another key tip. Turning it every few months helps distribute wear more evenly, preventing sagging and indentations from forming in the areas you sleep on most. This is especially helpful for maintaining proper support and comfort.

It is also important to ensure your mattress has the right foundation. A sturdy bed frame or box spring provides the support needed to prevent premature wear. Without proper support, even the best mattress can lose its shape more quickly.

Avoid placing excessive weight on your mattress, such as standing or jumping on it, as this can damage the internal structure. Additionally, keeping pets off the bed or using protective covers can reduce wear and tear from claws and accidents.

Replacing your mattress at the right time is just as important as maintaining it. If you begin to notice sagging, discomfort, or disrupted sleep, it may be time to consider an upgrade.

Verlo Mattress Factory offers locally crafted mattresses designed with quality and durability in mind. Each mattress is customizable to fit your unique sleep preferences, ensuring the right level of comfort and support. With proper care and a mattress built to last, you can enjoy better sleep night after night.

For more information, stop in to Verlo Mattress Factory today, or contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/