Healthy Gums, Healthy Body: Why Periodontal Care Matters So Much

Gum disease is often thought of as a minor dental issue, but it can actually have very serious effects on overall health. Also known as periodontal disease, it begins with inflammation of the gums and can progress to infection that damages the soft tissue and bone supporting the teeth. When left untreated, it does not just stay in the mouth—it can impact the entire body.

One of the most important connections is between gum disease and heart health. Inflammation caused by periodontal disease can allow harmful bacteria to enter the bloodstream. These bacteria may contribute to the buildup of plaque in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular issues. Studies show that individuals with gum disease are more likely to experience heart-related complications, making oral health an essential part of protecting the heart.

Routine cleanings alone are not enough once periodontal issues develop. Professional periodontal maintenance plays a key role in preventing and managing gum disease by removing bacteria and buildup below the gumline, where toothbrushes and floss cannot reach. These appointments help control infection, reduce inflammation, and prevent further damage to both oral and overall health.

The team at Manus Dental Lake Zurich understands the connection between oral health and total wellness. They provide expert care with personalized treatment plans designed to meet each patient’s unique needs. Using advanced technology, including bacteria-reducing red light laser treatments, they are able to target harmful bacteria in hard-to-reach areas and support more effective healing.

Taking care of your gums is an important step in maintaining your overall health. With professional care and the right support, patients can reduce their risk of serious health issues and enjoy long-term wellness.

Manus Dental Lake Zurich accepts all PPO insurance plans. No insurance? No problem! Save 20-50% on dental services with our in-house savings plan, iSmile. Call our office at (847) 852-7475 for more details or to enroll and start treatment today.

Manus Dental Lake Zurich

365 Surryse Rd., Ste. 170

Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Ph: 847-852-7475

manusdental.com