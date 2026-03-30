Raue Center for the Arts - Run Like a Champion: 29th Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts (Provided)

Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 8 a.m.: The Bob Blazier Run For The Arts is a fun, family-friendly way to get active and support your community! Winding through the scenic residential streets of Crystal Lake, the event features a 5K Run/Walk and a 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk on flat, easy-to-navigate courses.

Medals go to the fastest in each age group, while the overall male and female winners earn Running Depot gift certificates and the coveted Bob-Bobblehead trophies.

Registration & Early Bird Savings: Register now and save $10 by signing up before April 9!

5K Run/Walk: $35 before April 9 | $45 after

$35 before April 9 | $45 after 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk: $25 before April 9 | $30 after

Pre-Race Packet Pickup: Raue Center For The Arts | 26 N. Williams St.

Friday, May 1: 12 - 4 p.m.

12 - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2: 12 - 4 p.m.

Gather your friends, family, and co-workers for the Team Challenge! Compete for fun and glory while helping the arts.

Together, we honor Bob’s memory and keep his legacy alive for generations to come. Register today at Bob Blazier Run to secure your spot, your race shirt, and your chance to make a difference in Crystal Lake!

All registration fees include mandatory processing charges. Early registration saves you money and guarantees your race shirt! If registering after April 9, shirts will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Thanks to a partnership with our friends at Black Market Bakery, one-mile runners can participate in a special add-on event, “Rosemary’s Muffin Mile.” Contestants will have to eat a muffin, then get huffin’ and puffin for one mile, finish another muffin near the end and cross the finish line. The fastest Muffin Miler will be awarded a special prize during the award ceremony!

Thanks to our generous sponsors: Intren, Northwest Herald/Shaw Media, and Georgio’s Pizza & Pub!

Having trouble registering online? Call 815-356-9010 x114 for assistance, or sign up in person on May 3rd at the event.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020 Raue Center for the Arts logo