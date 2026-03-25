Veterans Mental Health Summit Brings Local Organizations Together to Strengthen Support

Mental health support for veterans continues to be a critical priority, and collaboration among service organizations plays an important role in making that support more accessible. On March 7, 2026, the Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County hosted its first Veterans Mental Health Summit, bringing together organizations from throughout the county and surrounding communities.

The goal of the summit was to create a space where mental health providers, veteran support groups, and community organizations could connect, share information, and discuss ways to better serve those who have served our country. By gathering representatives from multiple organizations in one place, the event encouraged collaboration and a deeper understanding of the resources available to veterans.

“The purpose of this event was really to network,” said Tara Guy, Veterans Service Officer with the McHenry County VAC. “We wanted to bring different organizations together to talk about the barriers we’re seeing and discuss how we can better serve veterans in our communities.”

Several organizations were invited to present during the summit, sharing details about their programs and services. These presentations allowed attendees to learn more about the range of support available, from counseling and crisis services to peer support and community programs. According to Guy, the opportunity to exchange information helps organizations identify new ways to work together.

“The real benefit of events like this is helping organizations understand what others do,” Guy explained. “When we know who specializes in certain services, it becomes easier to guide veterans to the right support when it falls outside of our own area.”

While attendance was limited to invited organizations and not open to the public, future gatherings may expand as the program grows.

Guy emphasized that continued conversations about mental health remain essential. “Continuing to focus on mental health is the only way to reduce stigma and reach people who may be struggling,” she said. “We want veterans and civilians alike to know they are not alone and that help is available.”

Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: (815) 334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov/vac

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022