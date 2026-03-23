United Way of Greater McHenry County - New United Way Development Director Motivated by Love for Community and Social Work Experience (Provided)

United Way of Greater McHenry County is pleased to welcome Megan Wangall as its new Director of Fund Development & Donor Engagement.

Megan brings a deep commitment to serving others, shaped by her experience as a social worker at Transitions Hospice. For three years, she worked closely with families during some of life’s most vulnerable moments, helping them navigate emotional, practical, and financial challenges with compassion and dignity.

While the work was meaningful, Megan began to recognize a larger pattern. Many of the difficulties families faced at the end of life had roots much earlier, including financial instability, limited access to resources, housing concerns, and gaps in support systems.

That realization led her to United Way of Greater McHenry County, where she now focuses on strengthening the community by connecting donors, businesses, and partners with opportunities to make a lasting impact.

“Instead of working with one family at a time, I now can help mobilize an entire community to care for one another,” Megan said.

United Way invests in programs that support youth opportunity, provide senior services, help families meet basic needs, and build pathways to long-term financial stability. Megan’s role centers on building relationships that fuel those efforts, ensuring local programs have the support they need to continue serving residents across McHenry County.

What inspires her most is the generosity she sees throughout the community. “When people

come together around a shared purpose, the impact can be extraordinary,” she said.

Megan looks forward to connecting with local leaders, businesses, and residents who want to strengthen McHenry County and support the well-being of their neighbors.

To learn more about partnering with United Way or to connect with Megan, email megan@uwmchenry.org .

For more information, please contact:

United Way of McHenry County

4508 Prime Parkway

McHenry, IL 60050

815-363-1377

www.uwmchenry.org

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