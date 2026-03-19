Wakeman Law Group - What You Really Need in a Family Law Attorney (Provided)

My friend and Divorce Girl Smiling colleague,Karen Covy, who is a fellow divorce coach and attorney, recently wrote: “Most divorce clients don’t need a “more aggressive” lawyer. They need someone who can think clearly when they can’t.” Truth!!!

Being aggressive means more paper, more court, more hearings for temporary fixes, more wins and losses tallied for each side, with emotional collateral damage and a longer time and bigger bill from start to finish. I am happy to be the aggressive attorney, but I warn my clients that it does not work to their benefit—unless the other party is not being transparent. That changes everything.

You need an attorney who…

Understands your objectives and where those objectives do not match reality. They also must be able to clearly communicate that to you so you do not waste time and money on fruitless efforts.

Is willing to sit with the parties to talk through alternatives. A breakup is not a cookie cutter process, and attorneys who refuse to meet with the “other side” do a grave disservice to their clients. The cheapest and fastest way to break up is to have two knowledgeable and reasonable attorneys sit down with the educated parties to work out terms.

Understands that a breakup results in a roller coaster of emotions, so they time disclosures, settlement conferences, and hearings around that wild ride.

Understands and is empathetic to anger, retaliation efforts, fear, fatigue and deep sadness.

Will tell you when you are wrong. Telling you to stop with the angry, inflammatory texts to your ex and retaliatory actions with bill payment, locking doors, seeking orders of protection, and obstructing time with children. Nothing is worth fighting about with your ex-partner now. Just stop. You will not win and you may lose a lot.

Most importantly, you need an attorney who is strategic and works with you to have a plan.For more information, please contact:

Wakeman Law Group, PC

741 S. McHenry Ave., Suite A

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-893-6800

wakemanlaw.net

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