Taking 15 Supplements…and Still Not Feeling Better?

You’ve tried diets.
You’ve tried functional medicine.
You’ve tried managing it yourself.
But pain, fatigue, brain fog, or inflammation keep returning.
At Wellbridge in Palatine, I combine medical training in pain and rehabilitation with a root-cause approach—so we address inflammation, metabolic stress, movement patterns, and nervous system overload together.
Not endless supplements or rigid protocols.
Just thoughtful, physician-led care.
Wondering if we’re the right fit?Book a $50 Discovery Call with Dr. Jing Liang, MD.
Jing Liang, MD
Founder & Medical Director
Wellbridge
675 N North Ct, Suite 310
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 383-7877
linkedin: linkedin.com/in/jing-liang-808539362
Facebook: wellbridge.life
IG: wellbridge.life
tiktok: @wellbridge.life