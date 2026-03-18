Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Sponsored | Northwest Herald

Taking 15 Supplements…and Still Not Feeling Better?

Wellbridge - Taking 15 Supplements…and Still Not Feeling Better?

Wellbridge - Taking 15 Supplements…and Still Not Feeling Better? (Provided)

By Wellbridge [sponsored]

You’ve tried diets.

You’ve tried functional medicine.

You’ve tried managing it yourself.

But pain, fatigue, brain fog, or inflammation keep returning.

At Wellbridge in Palatine, I combine medical training in pain and rehabilitation with a root-cause approach—so we address inflammation, metabolic stress, movement patterns, and nervous system overload together.

Not endless supplements or rigid protocols.

Just thoughtful, physician-led care.

Wondering if we’re the right fit?Book a $50 Discovery Call with Dr. Jing Liang, MD.

Jing Liang, MD

Founder & Medical Director

Wellbridge

675 N North Ct, Suite 310

Palatine, IL 60067

(847) 383-7877

https://wellbridge.life

linkedin: linkedin.com/in/jing-liang-808539362

Facebook: wellbridge.life

IG: wellbridge.life

tiktok: @wellbridge.life

Wellbridge logo

Wellbridge logo (Wellbridge)

Sponsored