Feel Lucky with the Pot of Gold Maintenance Plan from McNally’s Heating & Cooling

Don’t leave the health of your HVAC system up to fate—March is the luckiest time of the year, so sign up now for the Pot of Gold Maintenance Plan with McNally’s Heating & Cooling! This terrific annual maintenance plan for your A/C and furnace offers an incredible number of features and benefits that you won’t want to miss.

Services for Pot of Gold Plan members include:

Routine maintenance on all HVAC systems

Heating and cooling season tune-ups

Complete inspection of indoor/outdoor components

Check heating safety devices

Repairs/replacements

Clean parts including coils, vents, and fans

Discounts on replacement parts

Priority scheduling for 24-hour emergency services

No overtime charges

Emergency services charged at regular rates

No extra cost if the work takes longer than quoted

McNally’s contacts you for scheduling routine visits

Solid coverage with no hidden or surprise charges at any time for any service

Current Pot of Gold Maintenance Agreement customers recommend the program, with peace of mind, ease of scheduling, flexibility, and full trust in McNally’s services at the top of the list of reasons why they signed up.

Try your luck and enter to win McNally’s Pot of Gold Comfort Giveaway! This gift basket is valued at over $350, and includes the following:

A 1-year Pot of Gold Maintenance Agreement (1 free A/C and 1 free furnace tune-up, 10% off HVAC filters and replacement parts, no overtime fees, and priority service scheduling)

Cooler backpack

Yeti tumbler

Specialty Gindo’s Mango Habanero Hot Sauce

Mapleleaf coffee

McNally’s swag

And more!

Visit https://forms.gle/1sub2pon4QTaDA9b8 for more info!

Family-owned McNally’s Heating & Cooling was voted “Best Heating and A/C Company” in Kane County in 2021-2025, and has received over 2,000 five-star reviews on Google!

McNally’s Heating & Cooling

3491 Swenson Ave, St. Charles, IL

Ph: 630-363-9067

McNallyHVAC.com

AND

150 S Virginia Rd. #4

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 344-0400

www.mcnallyhvac.com/crystal-lake-hvac

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