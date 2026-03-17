Feel Lucky with the Pot of Gold Maintenance Plan from McNally’s Heating & Cooling

Don’t leave the health of your HVAC system up to fate—March is the luckiest time of the year, so sign up now for the Pot of Gold Maintenance Plan with McNally’s Heating & Cooling! This terrific annual maintenance plan for your A/C and furnace offers an incredible number of features and benefits that you won’t want to miss.
Services for Pot of Gold Plan members include:
- Routine maintenance on all HVAC systems
- Heating and cooling season tune-ups
- Complete inspection of indoor/outdoor components
- Check heating safety devices
- Repairs/replacements
- Clean parts including coils, vents, and fans
- Discounts on replacement parts
- Priority scheduling for 24-hour emergency services
- No overtime charges
- Emergency services charged at regular rates
- No extra cost if the work takes longer than quoted
- McNally’s contacts you for scheduling routine visits
- Solid coverage with no hidden or surprise charges at any time for any service
Current Pot of Gold Maintenance Agreement customers recommend the program, with peace of mind, ease of scheduling, flexibility, and full trust in McNally’s services at the top of the list of reasons why they signed up.
Try your luck and enter to win McNally’s Pot of Gold Comfort Giveaway! This gift basket is valued at over $350, and includes the following:
- A 1-year Pot of Gold Maintenance Agreement (1 free A/C and 1 free furnace tune-up, 10% off HVAC filters and replacement parts, no overtime fees, and priority service scheduling)
- Cooler backpack
- Yeti tumbler
- Specialty Gindo’s Mango Habanero Hot Sauce
- Mapleleaf coffee
- McNally’s swag
- And more!
Visit https://forms.gle/1sub2pon4QTaDA9b8 for more info!
Family-owned McNally’s Heating & Cooling was voted “Best Heating and A/C Company” in Kane County in 2021-2025, and has received over 2,000 five-star reviews on Google!
McNally’s Heating & Cooling
3491 Swenson Ave, St. Charles, IL
Ph: 630-363-9067
AND
150 S Virginia Rd. #4
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Ph: (815) 344-0400
www.mcnallyhvac.com/crystal-lake-hvac