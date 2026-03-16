6×6 PROJECT Arts Auction & Fundraiser

Raue Center For The Arts is thrilled to announce the 8th annual 6×6 PROJECT, a vibrant fundraiser and online art auction that celebrates creativity while supporting fine arts education programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts, which enrich the lives of over 20,000 local kids each year.

Artists of all ages and abilities are invited to create an original work of art on a 6″ x 6″ canvas in any medium—paints, markers, clay, photography, mixed media, and more are welcome! Since its debut in 2019, the 6×6 PROJECT has raised over $112,000, with submissions from across the nation.

How to Participate:

Canvas pick-up: Now – May 1 at Raue Center Box Office or partner locations (see below) for a $5 donation.

Now – May 1 at Raue Center Box Office or partner locations (see below) for a $5 donation. Create your masterpiece in any medium.

in any medium. Submit finished artwork by May 15, 2026 to be included in the 6×6 Gallery and online auction.

Partner locations for canvas pick-up and drop-off:

Abalabix Books, Crystal Lake, IL

Creative Arts, Inc., Crystal Lake, IL

Reprographics, Crystal Lake, IL

Piano Trends, Crystal Lake, IL

MainStreet Arts Center, Lake Zurich, IL

Material Things, Woodstock, IL

Important 2026 Dates:

Now – May 1: Canvas pick-up available

May 15: Finished canvases due

May 24: Artist statements due

June 13: Online bidding begins

June 27: Free public reception, 5:30–8 p.m.

All artwork will be featured online for bidding starting June 13, culminating in a free reception on June 27 at Raue Center. Enjoy the full mosaic display, mix and mingle with artists, and bid on your favorite pieces!

Awards and prizes will be presented in two divisions: Main Gallery and Kids’ Gallery (ages 12 & under), including jury-selected 1st–3rd place and People’s Choice.

Artists and the public are encouraged to participate, create, and celebrate the power of art in our community!

For more information or questions, email: 6x6project@rauecenter.org .

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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