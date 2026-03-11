Improve the Air Quality Inside Your Home

Indoor air quality is especially important during the colder months. Poor indoor air quality (IAQ) can lead to dry skin, irritated sinuses, headaches, lingering odors, and an increased spread of airborne illnesses. Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating and Cooling helps homeowners protect their comfort and health with proven indoor air quality solutions.

When a home is sealed against the cold, dust, allergens, bacteria, and viruses can circulate repeatedly through the HVAC system. Dry winter air can also make symptoms worse by drying out nasal passages and throats, which reduces the body’s natural ability to fight off germs. Improving indoor air quality helps create a cleaner, healthier indoor environment while also making your home feel more comfortable. While a whole-home humidifier does a great job helping with humidity control, there are other IAQ products that help keep the air clean throughout your home.

One popular solution is a UV air purification system. UV bulbs are installed inside the HVAC system and use ultraviolet light to neutralize bacteria, viruses, and mold spores as air passes through. By targeting microorganisms at the source, UV systems help reduce the spread of illness throughout the home and keep HVAC components cleaner.

Another advanced option is iWave air purification technology. iWave systems produce ions that travel through the air and actively break down airborne contaminants, including allergens, odors, and pathogens. Unlike passive filters, iWave works throughout the entire living space, helping improve air quality even in rooms far from the HVAC unit.

Combined with proper humidity control and regular maintenance, these indoor air quality products help homeowners breathe easier, sleep better, and stay healthier. A professional technician with Duane Blanton Plumbing, Sewer, Heating and Cooling can recommend the right combination of solutions to keep your home’s air clean, balanced, and comfortable year-round.

