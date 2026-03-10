March Is National Sleep Awareness Month: Why a New Mattress Matters

March is National Sleep Awareness Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the vital role quality sleep plays in overall health and well-being. From improved mood and sharper focus to better heart health and immune function, consistent, restorative sleep impacts nearly every part of daily life. One of the most important factors in achieving that rest is the mattress you sleep on each night.

An aging or unsupportive mattress can quietly disrupt sleep without you even realizing it. Over time, mattresses lose their ability to properly support the spine and relieve pressure points. This can lead to tossing and turning, morning stiffness, back pain, and restless nights. If you wake up feeling tired despite spending enough hours in bed, your mattress may be part of the problem.

A new mattress provides proper alignment for your body, helping your spine stay in a neutral position throughout the night. Improved support reduces pressure on hips, shoulders, and joints, allowing muscles to fully relax. When your body is comfortable, you are less likely to shift positions repeatedly, which means deeper and more uninterrupted sleep cycles.

Temperature regulation is another important factor. Modern mattress materials are designed to promote airflow and reduce heat buildup, helping sleepers stay cool and comfortable. This can make a significant difference, especially for those who tend to overheat at night.

At Verlo Mattress Factory, mattresses are locally crafted and tailored to individual comfort preferences. Whether you prefer a firmer feel for added support or a plush surface for gentle cushioning, a properly fitted mattress can transform your sleep experience.

National Sleep Awareness Month is the perfect opportunity to evaluate your current mattress. If it has been seven to ten years or you notice sagging or discomfort, investing in a new Verlo mattress may be one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve your sleep and your overall health.

