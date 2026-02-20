First Trip To Italy? Here’s What To Know!

Is a trip to Italy in your future? The European country is known for its scenic landscapes, delicious cuisine, and stunning art and architecture. If you’re ready for an Italian adventure, here are some tips to keep in mind:

1. Flights and hotels should be secured early. For a trip to Italy, the planning process should ideally begin at least six months out. Starting early is especially important for travel during the busy summer months or holidays. This head start ensures the best selection of boutique hotels and flight routes before they sell out or jump in price.

2. Book attractions in advance. It is best not to wait until you arrive to find tickets for iconic places like the Colosseum, the Vatican Museums, or the Leaning Tower of Pisa. These major sites often sell out weeks or months in advance. Getting these tickets early is the best way to skip the long wait at the entrance.

3.Understand how to travel by train. Italy has a large rail network that makes it easy to hop between cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice. To get the best rates on high-speed trains, tickets should be booked a few months in advance.

4. Carry a mix of cash and cards. Most big places take credit cards, but smaller cafes or shops in Italy often prefer cash, so it’s smart to keep some Euros on hand. It is also a good idea to carry a backup credit card just in case one is declined or a chip error occurs while abroad.

The best way to plan a trip to Italy, especially if visiting for the first time, is to have a seasoned travel agent do it for you. At Crystal Lake Travel, their experts can find you the best deals and educate you on the most amazing places to visit. For more tips, or to start the planning process, please visit https://www.crystallaketravel.com/ or call (815) 459-2500.

